Bhai Dooj Vastu Tips: Know auspicious direction in which brother should sit while sister apply tilak

Saturday, November 06, 2021
     
Bhai Dooj 2021 is being celebrated on November 6th this year. This marks the conclusion of Diwali. Celebrating the bond of brothers-sisters, the festival is celebrated with lots of excitement. Acharya Indu Prakash shares vastu tips that should be kept in mind while performing the puja.

New Delhi Published on: November 06, 2021 8:00 IST
As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj today (November 6). Know how to perform puja keeping Vastu shastra in mind. The festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of brother-sister love and on this day sister should perform puja by applying tilak on brother's forehead. Whose brother is not nearby, they can apply tilak on coconut and later when they meet their brother they can give it to them.

The important thing here is that in which direction the brother's face should be while applying tilak. At the time of tilak, the brother's face should be in either the north or north-west direction and the sister's face should be in the north-east or east direction. Whereas for worship, idols image should be made in the north-east. Flour and cow dung are used to make image for worship.

