Bhai Dooj Vastu Tips: Know auspicious direction in which brother should sit while sister apply tilak

As we celebrate the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj today (November 6). Know how to perform puja keeping Vastu shastra in mind. The festival of Bhai Dooj is a symbol of brother-sister love and on this day sister should perform puja by applying tilak on brother's forehead. Whose brother is not nearby, they can apply tilak on coconut and later when they meet their brother they can give it to them.

The important thing here is that in which direction the brother's face should be while applying tilak. At the time of tilak, the brother's face should be in either the north or north-west direction and the sister's face should be in the north-east or east direction. Whereas for worship, idols image should be made in the north-east. Flour and cow dung are used to make image for worship.

