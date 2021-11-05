Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Bhai Dooj 2021: Wishes, quotes, SMSes, HD images, Facebook, WhatsApp statuses & greetings for you

Bhai Dooj 2021: The festival of Bhaiya Dooj or Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of Diwali week and falls on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartika month of Hindu calendar. Just like Raksha Bandhan, it too celebrates the pious bond between brothers and sisters. Sisters, on this day, apply tikka or vermilion on the forehead of their brothers and pray for their well-being. In return, brothers give gifts to them and promise to protect them from all kinds of evil. This year Bhai Dooj will take place on November 6 ie Saturday. The celebration of Bhai Dooj concludes the festivities of Deepawali. Thanks to social media, you can now send wishes to your closed ones with just a click. In case you are away from your siblings, here are some sweet wishes, SMS, HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you should forward right away!

Bhai Dooj 2021: WISHES, MESSAGES, STATUS, GREETINGS:

Dear Brother while putting tikka I pray to God for your peace happiness and prosperity. A warm and loving person like you deserves the best of life. Happy Bhaidooj.

The pious occasion of Bhaidooj reminds me of the days when we were kids. We fought and made up easily. Those lovely days can not come back but will always stay in my heart. Missing you darling brother on this Bhaidooj.

You were always my best friend,

looking out for me, making sure

the path I traveled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

You can share your pain, You can share your fears, And you can share your happiness Thanks for being a very understanding brother! Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Phoolon ka taron ka sabka kehna hain Ek hazaron main meri Behna hain. Wish you a Happy Bhaidooj.

God sent in my life a beautiful Angel in your guise Sister. In good times or bad ones you're ready to extend your help and support. Thanks for all you do.

Bhai DOOJ 2021: HD IMAGES AND WALLPAPERS

