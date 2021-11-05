Bhai Dooj 2021: History, significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The festival of Diwali continues and today is the day of siblings. The fifth and the final day of the five-day-long Diwali festival is celebrated as Bhai Dooj. On this day, the bittersweet bond of brother-sister is celebrated with much enthusiasm. Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the second Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Kartika month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the day falls on November 6. On this day, sisters put vermillion on their brothers’ forehead and pray for his well-being. In return, the brother gifts them something special.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Puja Vidhi

As per the rituals, sisters start their day by preparing a 'chauk' using rice paste. They also prepare a thali with materials needed for the puja. Vermillion, rice, oil lamp and sweets are some basic things needed for the puja. Some also keep pumpkin flowers, betel nut and a silver coin on their hands and pour some water on them. Following this, put vermillion ‘Tilak’ on your brother’s forehead. Feed your brother with a sweet of his choice. The brother to shares the sweet with their sisters and give them presents.

Bhai Dooj 2021 History and Significance

According to the folklore, Bhai Dooj is celebrated in India to honour Yamraj's relationship with his sister. Yamraj loved his sister Yamuna more than his life. But he wasn’t able to see his sister due to the mounting workload. One day, he planned to visit his sister after a long time. Yamuna was also elated to see her brother after such a long time and made delicious dishes for him.

Seeing Yamuna’s Yamraj presented her with a number of gifts. He also promised her that he will come back again. He also asked Yamuna to wish for anything she wants. She takes an oath from Yamraj that every year on this day he will come to meet her and accept her hospitality. Thus, this day every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Puja Timings and Muhurat

The shubh muhurat for Bhai Dooj will be from 1:10 pm to 03.21 pm.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Puja Mantra

गंगा पूजा यमुना को, यमी पूजे यमराज को. सुभद्रा पूजे कृष्ण को गंगा यमुना नीर बहे मेरे भाई आप बढ़ें फूले फलें.