Onboard shower to transparent windows: A look inside Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC | Watch

New Delhi:

Most travellers board a train to get from one city to another. Content creator Raunaq Sahni, better known online as Monkey Magic, had a slightly different goal. As part of a self-imposed challenge to spend 14 days entirely within the Indian Railways network without leaving station premises, he set out to experience what many consider one of the country's most anticipated rail offerings: the Vande Bharat Sleeper.

On the seventh day of the challenge, Raunaq travelled from Kamakhya Junction in Guwahati to Howrah Junction in Kolkata and documented his journey in the train's First AC compartment. In a video shared on May 23, he described the experience as a look at the most premium side of Indian Railways, highlighting everything from the design of the cabin to the onboard shower.

'The best Indian Railways has to offer'

According to Raunaq, the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC experience feels noticeably different from conventional long-distance train travel.

He described it as the most luxurious offering currently available in the Indian Railways fleet and praised the train's combination of comfort, speed and modern technology.

Among the features that stood out to him were an onboard shower, automated transparent window displays, an attendant call button, dedicated phone holders, futuristic lighting controls and what he described as an exceptionally smooth ride.

Calling it "the best Indian Railways has to offer", the creator said the train delivers a level of comfort and efficiency that feels closer to air travel than a traditional railway journey.

Inside the Vande Bharat Sleeper First AC cabin

Raunaq's cabin featured a modern design with an emphasis on cleanliness, privacy and convenience.

The compartment included phone holders, cup holders and an attendant call button that passengers could use whenever assistance was required.

One of the more unusual features was a privacy window equipped with a "transparent button". According to Raunaq, the system allows passengers to look outside while making it difficult for people outside the cabin to see in. He did note, however, that it can be slightly confusing to operate at first.

The train also offers onboard Wi-Fi, although it is not intended for unrestricted internet access. Instead, passengers can use it to access a limited library of preloaded films and television shows during the journey.

Another feature that caught his attention was the private shower room.

According to the content creator, the shower area was clean, well maintained and offered good water pressure. Passengers were also provided with a shower kit containing towels and tissues.

What the journey was like

Beyond the amenities, Raunaq was particularly impressed by how the train felt while moving.

He said the coach remained remarkably stable and quiet throughout the journey, with very little vibration or track noise even at high speeds. According to him, the train is capable of reaching speeds of up to 180 km/h.

The onboard service also left a positive impression.

Shortly after departure, staff members began tea service and later assisted passengers by preparing their beds. Raunaq described the overall service standard as attentive and efficient.

Despite calling it the most comfortable train journey he had experienced, he felt there was one thing missing.

The creator said the train's highly modern, "no bullshit" approach sacrifices some of the nostalgia that many travellers associate with older Indian train journeys.

For passengers looking for cutting-edge features, speed and comfort, that trade-off may not matter. For others, the charm of traditional rail travel could still hold its own appeal.

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