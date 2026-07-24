Planning a foreign trip? These 4 countries have changed visa rules for Indians in 2026

New Delhi:

If you're planning an overseas holiday this year, it's worth checking the latest visa rules before locking in your flights. A few destinations that were once relatively easy for Indian passport holders to visit have updated their entry requirements, making advance planning more important than before.

Bolivia, Cape Verde, Nicaragua and Iran have all revised their immigration policies in 2026. While some countries have ended visa-free travel, others have scrapped visa-on-arrival facilities, meaning Indian travellers now need to secure permission before they leave for their trip.

Countries that have changed their visa rules for Indian travellers in 2026

1. Bolivia ends visa-on-arrival

Travelling to Bolivia now requires a bit more planning. Indian passport holders are no longer eligible to receive a visa on arrival.

Instead, the country has introduced an e-visa system. Travellers must complete the online application, upload the necessary documents and wait for approval before departing. Although the process is still digital, getting a visa after landing is no longer an option.

2. Cape Verde removes visa-on-arrival facility

Cape Verde, known for its scenic beaches and relaxed island atmosphere, has become a popular choice for travellers looking beyond mainstream holiday destinations.

However, from January 1, 2026, the country officially discontinued its visa-on-arrival facility for citizens of 96 countries, including India.

Earlier, Indian visitors could register through Cape Verde's EASE platform, pay the required fees and receive a tourist visa after arriving. That system is no longer available. Travellers must now obtain a valid visa before departure, as arriving without one could lead to denied entry.

3. Nicaragua introduces prior authorisation

Nicaragua has introduced one of the biggest visa changes affecting Indian travellers this year.

From February 16, Indian passport holders are no longer eligible for a visa on arrival. They have instead been placed under Category C, also referred to as the Consulted Visa category.

Under the revised rules, travellers must first obtain prior authorisation from Nicaragua's immigration authorities before boarding their flight. Without this approval, airlines may refuse to let passengers board.

4. Iran ends visa-free entry

Iran was previously one of the easiest destinations in West Asia for Indian travellers, with visa-free access making it convenient to visit attractions such as the Nasir al-Mulk Mosque in Shiraz, the historic city of Isfahan and Tehran's Grand Bazaar.

That has now changed. Iran suspended its visa waiver programme for ordinary Indian passport holders in November 2025. As a result, Indian travellers must now obtain a visa before travelling to the country.

What Indian travellers should do before booking

With visa rules changing from time to time, relying on old travel information or previous travel experiences may no longer be enough. Before booking your next international trip, make sure you:

Check the latest visa requirements on the destination country's official immigration or embassy website.

Apply well in advance if an e-visa or prior approval is required.

Carry both digital and printed copies of your travel documents.

Confirm your airline's boarding requirements, as many carriers verify visa status before allowing passengers to board.

As immigration policies continue to evolve, staying updated can make all the difference. Before packing your bags, make sure your visa paperwork is in order to avoid last-minute surprises.

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