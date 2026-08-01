Visiting Varanasi during Sawan? A complete 3-day itinerary for temples, special aartis and Banarasi food

New Delhi:

Visiting Varanasi during Sawan is a very different experience from taking a regular trip to the city. Kashi's connection with Lord Shiva takes centre stage, devotees pour into Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, special aartis become an experience in themselves, and the ghats and old lanes take on an entirely different energy.

Three days are enough to experience a fair bit, provided you don't try to pack everything into every waking hour. Sawan means heavy crowds, long queues and traffic restrictions, while the monsoon also affects activities along the Ganga. Here's a practical three-day itinerary that combines Kashi Vishwanath, special aartis, other important temples, Banarasi food and some time to simply experience the city.

3-day Varanasi itinerary during Sawan

Day 1: Banarasi food, old city and Ganga Aarti

Keep the first day deliberately light, with the itinerary beginning in the late afternoon. Instead of squeezing in a major temple visit, use the evening to get your first taste of Banaras through its food, old lanes and one of its most famous rituals.

Late afternoon: Make your way towards Godowlia and begin exploring the old-city area.

Make your way towards Godowlia and begin exploring the old-city area. Start with thandai: Try a glass of traditional Banarasi thandai.

Try a glass of traditional Banarasi thandai. Chaat stop: Head to Kashi Chaat Bhandar for its tamatar chaat. You can also try the aloo tikki.

Head to Kashi Chaat Bhandar for its tamatar chaat. You can also try the aloo tikki. Early evening: Start making your way towards Dashashwamedh Ghat. During Sawan, try to arrive well before the evening Ganga Aarti as crowds can be particularly heavy.

Start making your way towards Dashashwamedh Ghat. During Sawan, try to arrive well before the evening Ganga Aarti as crowds can be particularly heavy. Evening: Watch the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Monsoon water levels can affect arrangements at the ghats, so follow the setup in place on the day.

Watch the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat. Monsoon water levels can affect arrangements at the ghats, so follow the setup in place on the day. After the aarti: Walk through the lanes around Godowlia, Chowk and old Banaras.

Walk through the lanes around Godowlia, Chowk and old Banaras. Before calling it a night: Have a Banarasi paan.

Have a Banarasi paan. Save Kashi Vishwanath for Day 2: Rather than rushing the temple visit into the first evening, keep it for the following morning when you can give darshan the time it needs during Sawan.

Day 2: Kashi Vishwanath, old Kashi and Sapt Rishi Aarti

This is the main temple day of the trip, so start early and avoid putting too many fixed-time activities into the morning.

Very early morning: Head to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple for darshan.

Head to Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple for darshan. Keep plenty of time in hand: Sawan draws exceptionally large crowds, particularly on Mondays, so don't plan your morning around a quick darshan.

Sawan draws exceptionally large crowds, particularly on Mondays, so don't plan your morning around a quick darshan. Important: VIP and protocol darshan is not available during Sawan 2026, from July 30 to August 28. Visitors should plan around the general arrangements in place during the month.

VIP and protocol darshan is not available during Sawan 2026, from July 30 to August 28. Visitors should plan around the general arrangements in place during the month. After darshan: Visit the nearby Annapurna Temple.

Visit the nearby Annapurna Temple. Next stop: Head to Kaal Bhairav Temple, traditionally regarded as the Kotwal, or guardian, of Kashi.

Head to Kaal Bhairav Temple, traditionally regarded as the Kotwal, or guardian, of Kashi. Breakfast: Visit The Ram Bhandar for kachori-sabzi, with jalebi if you want something sweet.

Visit The Ram Bhandar for kachori-sabzi, with jalebi if you want something sweet. For the famous buttery toast: Stop at Laxmi Chai Wala for makkhan toast and chai. The bread is served with a generous helping of white butter, while toast-malai is another option.

Stop at Laxmi Chai Wala for makkhan toast and chai. The bread is served with a generous helping of white butter, while toast-malai is another option. While exploring the old city: Visit Blue Lassi in Kachauri Gali for a lassi. There's no need to squeeze all the food stops together. Spread them across the morning depending on your appetite.

Visit Blue Lassi in Kachauri Gali for a lassi. There's no need to squeeze all the food stops together. Spread them across the morning depending on your appetite. Afternoon: Take a proper break. After an early start, temple queues and plenty of walking, a couple of quiet hours will come in handy.

Take a proper break. After an early start, temple queues and plenty of walking, a couple of quiet hours will come in handy. Evening: Return to Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Sapt Rishi Aarti, provided you have a confirmed booking.

Return to Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Sapt Rishi Aarti, provided you have a confirmed booking. Sapt Rishi Aarti: The temple's regular published timing is 7 pm to 8.15 pm, with ticket holders advised to enter at 6.30 pm. The listed ticket price is Rs 300.

The temple's regular published timing is 7 pm to 8.15 pm, with ticket holders advised to enter at 6.30 pm. The listed ticket price is Rs 300. After the aarti: Have dinner and call it a day.

Day 3: Assi Ghat, temples, Terracotta Cafe and Shringar/Bhog Aarti

The final morning takes you away from the old-city circuit and towards southern Varanasi before bringing you back to Kashi Vishwanath at night.

Early morning: Start at Assi Ghat. Walk around the ghat and spend some time taking in the morning atmosphere.

Start at Assi Ghat. Walk around the ghat and spend some time taking in the morning atmosphere. No boating: Boating is currently suspended, so leave a boat ride out of the itinerary. As this can change with river conditions, check the latest local restrictions if travelling on a later date.

Boating is currently suspended, so leave a boat ride out of the itinerary. As this can change with river conditions, check the latest local restrictions if travelling on a later date. First temple: Visit Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple.

Visit Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. Next: Head to Durga Kund Temple.

Head to Durga Kund Temple. Continue to: Tulsi Manas Temple.

Tulsi Manas Temple. Then: Visit the New Vishwanath Temple at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Visit the New Vishwanath Temple at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Late breakfast or brunch: Stop at Terracotta Cafe near Assi for a relaxed café meal and a change from the traditional Banarasi food trail.

Stop at Terracotta Cafe near Assi for a relaxed café meal and a change from the traditional Banarasi food trail. Afternoon: Keep a few hours free for rest or Banarasi silk and saree shopping.

Keep a few hours free for rest or Banarasi silk and saree shopping. Evening: Head back towards the Kashi Vishwanath area.

Head back towards the Kashi Vishwanath area. Night: Attend the Shringar/Bhog Aarti, subject to having a confirmed booking.

Attend the Shringar/Bhog Aarti, subject to having a confirmed booking. Shringar/Bhog Aarti: The regular published timing is 9 pm to 10.15 pm and the listed ticket price is Rs 300.

The regular published timing is 9 pm to 10.15 pm and the listed ticket price is Rs 300. End of the trip: Across the three days, you get three distinct experiences: Ganga Aarti on Day 1, Sapt Rishi Aarti on Day 2 and Shringar/Bhog Aarti on Day 3.

Which Kashi Vishwanath aartis can you attend?

There are several aartis at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and you don't need to attend every one of them to experience the rituals of the temple.

According to the temple's regular published schedule, Mangala Aarti takes place from 3 am to 4 am, Mid-Day Bhog Aarti from 11.15 am to 12.20 pm, Sapt Rishi Aarti from 7 pm to 8.15 pm, Shringar/Bhog Aarti from 9 pm to 10.15 pm and Shayan Aarti from 10.30 pm to 11 pm. The regular listed prices are Rs 500 for Mangala Aarti, Rs 300 each for Mid-Day Bhog, Sapt Rishi and Shringar/Bhog Aarti, while Shayan Aarti is free.

For this three-day itinerary, Sapt Rishi Aarti and Shringar/Bhog Aarti fit particularly well.

The Sapt Rishi Aarti is performed by seven priests representing different gotras simultaneously. The temple describes it as an ancient tradition going back more than 750 years.

The Shringar/Bhog Aarti, meanwhile, takes place later at night. Bhog is offered to the deity during the ritual and is later distributed as prasad.

There is also the Mid-Day Bhog Aarti, held from 11.15 am to 12.20 pm under the regular schedule. If this is the aarti you particularly want to experience, you can rearrange Day 3 and attend it instead of returning for Shringar/Bhog Aarti at night.

Mangala Aarti requires a little more planning during Sawan. The temple's published schedule lists it from 3 am to 4 am and prices it at Rs 500, but also labels this information as applying to "Normal Days only". Its availability for a specific Sawan date should therefore be checked on the official temple portal rather than assumed.

Official Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple portal

How early should you book Kashi Vishwanath aartis?

If attending a particular aarti is important to you, don't wait until you reach Varanasi to look for tickets.

For Mangala Aarti, official booking information says general booking opens every day at 11 am for the next 30 days. This means the sensible approach is to check as soon as your intended date enters the booking window rather than waiting until the last few days.

The temple also provides a Tatkal quota. For Mangala Aarti, Tatkal booking opens at 11 am for the following day.

The official pages for Mid-Day Bhog, Sapt Rishi and Shringar/Bhog also currently show General and Tatkal availability. However, the booking note displayed on the Sapt Rishi page specifically refers to Mangala Aarti even though the page itself is for Sapt Rishi Aarti. It is therefore best not to assume that the same 30-day rule applies identically to every aarti. The Sapt Rishi page does, however, currently display separate General and Tatkal availability.

The simplest strategy is to check the official Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple portal as soon as your travel dates are confirmed and book your chosen aarti at the earliest available opportunity. If regular tickets are unavailable, check the official portal for the Tatkal quota shown against your chosen date and aarti. For Mangala Aarti specifically, the Trust says Tatkal booking opens at 11 am for the following day.

Is VIP darshan available at Kashi Vishwanath during Sawan?

This is particularly important if you are visiting in Sawan 2026.

VIP and protocol darshan has been suspended from July 30 to August 28, 2026, as part of crowd-management arrangements at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

If your visit falls on a Sawan Monday, keep even more time in hand. Waiting times for general darshan can stretch for several hours when crowds peak.

What to eat in Varanasi and where

Banaras has enough famous food to fill a separate itinerary, but trying everything over three days would quickly become an endurance challenge.

For breakfast, start with kachori-sabzi at The Ram Bhandar. The combination is one of the classic ways to begin a morning in old Banaras, and you can add jalebi if you're in the mood for something sweet.

Then there is that wonderfully excessive piece of bread covered in white butter. Laxmi Chai Wala in Chowk is known for its makkhan toast, accompanied by chai. Toast-malai is another option. The bread is toasted over a coal-fired setup before being topped with white butter or malai.

For chaat, Kashi Chaat Bhandar at Godowlia is one of the city's best-known stops. Its tamatar chaat is the one to prioritise, though aloo tikki is also worth trying.

Then there's Blue Lassi in Kachauri Gali, one of the city's best-known lassi stops.

Make room for a glass of Banarasi thandai as well. If you want something more substantial during the trip, baati chokha is another dish worth putting on your list.

For a change of pace, Terracotta Cafe near Assi brings in the contemporary café side of Varanasi and works particularly well as a relaxed breakfast or brunch stop on the day you're exploring Assi and the southern temples. The café also has a distinctive local touch: its food and beverages are served in handcrafted clay utensils made by local artisans.

And before leaving the city, have at least one Banarasi paan.

The better way to approach Varanasi's food is to spread these experiences across the three days. Kachori-sabzi, makkhan toast, lassi, tamatar chaat and thandai may all be tempting, but they don't necessarily need to happen before lunchtime on the same day.

How to get around Varanasi during Sawan

Getting around Varanasi requires a little flexibility even at quieter times, and Sawan makes that particularly important.

Around Godowlia, Kashi Vishwanath, Dashashwamedh Ghat, Chowk and the old city, be prepared to walk. The lanes are narrow, several stretches have restricted vehicle access, and additional crowd-control measures can be introduced during Sawan.

E-rickshaws and autos are useful for travelling between different parts of the city, particularly when moving between the old city and areas such as Assi, Bhelupur or BHU. Cars and cabs are better suited to longer stretches where vehicle access is permitted, rather than being relied upon to take you right up to the entrance of every temple or ghat.

Comfortable footwear matters more than it sounds. Keep buffers between activities and don't assume a short distance on a map automatically means a quick journey.

Most importantly, if one of your three days falls on a Sawan Monday, don't plan it like an ordinary sightseeing day. Give Kashi Vishwanath plenty of time and treat anything you manage to fit around the darshan as a bonus.

ALSO READ:

12 Jyotirlingas of India: The unique spiritual energy each sacred shrine is believed to represent