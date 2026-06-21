Russian traveller rates safety across Indian cities, gives Delhi 2/10 and Rishikesh 9/10

New Delhi:

Often, the impression that foreign visitors take away from India depends greatly on the places they visit. A recent video shared by a Russian content creator highlights this perfectly. The viral clip features a Russian traveller named Alisa, who rates how safe she felt in different destinations across India.

Titled "How safe I felt in India as a Russian woman", the video assigns safety scores to several popular tourist destinations. While some places received high ratings, others scored considerably lower.

Which destinations received the highest ratings?

Among the places featured in the video, Rishikesh and Manali received the highest ratings, both scoring 9 out of 10.

In Rishikesh, Alisa is seen attending the Ganga Aarti and travelling in an open vehicle. In Manali, she is shown walking through peaceful wooded areas near a temple.

Jaipur and Goa followed closely behind, each receiving 8 out of 10. The video shows the creator exploring heritage sites in Jaipur and enjoying a café and beachside sunset in Goa.

Delhi receives the lowest score

The most talked-about part of the video was Delhi's rating.

The Russian traveller gave the national capital a safety score of 2 out of 10. The footage accompanying the rating shows a crowded market area filled with vehicles, shops and pedestrians.

Agra also received a relatively low score of 3 out of 10, with the creator showing footage of monkeys and a busy railway station.

Meanwhile, Jodhpur was rated 7 out of 10, placing it somewhere in the middle of the rankings.

Why the video is attracting attention online

Travel videos often resonate because they reflect personal experiences rather than official assessments.

Many viewers pointed out that perceptions of safety can vary depending on factors such as gender, travel style, destination, time of day and personal comfort levels. Others noted that busy cities can feel overwhelming to first-time visitors.

As a result, the video has sparked discussions among both Indian and international audiences, with many people sharing their own travel experiences in the comments section.

One person's experience, multiple viewpoints

Although Alisa's ratings are based on her personal travel experiences, the video once again highlights how differently people can perceive the same destination.

For some travellers, bustling cities represent excitement and energy, while others prefer quieter and more relaxed surroundings. This difference in perspective is precisely what makes travel content so engaging and widely discussed online.