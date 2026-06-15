Beyond Kerala: Why Anand Mahindra wants travellers to discover Karnataka's hidden backwater paradise

New Delhi:

India's travel conversations often revolve around familiar favourites. Kerala's backwaters, Goa's beaches and Himachal's mountains regularly dominate travel wishlists.

But according to Anand Mahindra, one of India's most beautiful water landscapes lies away from the usual tourist trail.

As part of his popular #SundayWanderer series, the industrialist recently shared breathtaking images of Honnavar, a coastal town in Karnataka that many travellers may have never heard of.

A place where river meets sea

Located in the Uttara Kannada district, Honnavar sits at a unique geographical junction. It is here that the Sharavathi River, famous for creating the spectacular Jog Falls, completes its journey before merging with the Arabian Sea.

Sharing photographs of the region, Mahindra wrote: "We often celebrate Kerala's backwaters. But on Karnataka's coast is a hidden gem that deserves equal attention."

The place is characterised by a mix of mangrove forests, meandering water channels and tranquil water bodies, making for a surreal environment.

Karnataka's response to Kerala's backwaters

As much as Kerala's backwaters have gained a global reputation for attracting tourists, Honnavar represents a much quieter option.

Here, one finds tranquil water passages surrounded by dense coconut plantations and mangroves rather than overcrowded houseboats and congested tourist spots.

The location is ideal for those interested in enjoying slow tourism, bird watching, photography and nature tours.

From what the pictures by Mahindra indicate, Honnavar features narrow water passages surrounded by lush greenery, boats sailing through serene water bodies and environments that seem undisturbed by large numbers of tourists.

Ecological importance of Mangrove forests

In addition to being beautiful, Honnavar boasts substantial ecological significance.

According to Mahindra, Honnavar is ecologically relevant because "Since mangroves are among nature's most effective coastal defenders, Honnavar's beauty is matched by its ecological significance."

Mangrove forests serve as natural buffers against coastal erosion, storms and floods, while at the same time harbouring great biological diversity.

Environmentalists often describe them as some of the most valuable ecosystems in the world.

What travellers can do in Honnavar

Visitors exploring the region can enjoy:

Backwater boat rides

Mangrove exploration tours

Birdwatching

Photography excursions

Visits to nearby beaches

Trips to Jog Falls

Local seafood experiences

The destination is especially beautiful during and immediately after the monsoon when the waterways are full and the surrounding landscape turns intensely green.

The rise of underexplored travel

Mahindra's post also reflects a broader trend among Indian travellers.

With so much pressure in the well-known tourist hot spots, more tourists are seeking out locations where they can experience something new without feeling overwhelmed and disconnected from nature.

While Honnavar may not currently have the recognition of destinations such as Alleppey and Kumarakom, Honnavar is certainly a place for people looking for peace away from the hustle and bustle.

With the positive reception Mahindra’s post received, it may not be long until Honnavar becomes another spot to visit along India’s coastline.

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