5 serene escapes within 100 km of Bengaluru to reset your mind Bengaluru moves fast, but peace isn’t far. From a 400-year-old banyan tree to ancient Shiva temples and modern meditation retreats, these getaways within 100 km offer quiet, clarity and the soft pause your mind has been looking for.

New Delhi:

Bengaluru, like many big cities, is very fast-paced - constant deadlines for work, navigating traffic and the barrage of notifications we receive daily on our phones. With all this action, sometimes our souls just need a place to take a break from it all, and Bengaluru is fortunate enough to be surrounded by numerous spiritual and other such places that provide an opportunity for this process of peace, contemplation and reflection, as well as an overall sensation of tranquillity.

Here are some serene getaways within 100 km that invite you to slow down and reconnect.

Best serene places within 100 km of Bengaluru

1. Dodda Alada Mara (Big Banyan Tree)

Around 30 km from Bengaluru, this 400-year-old banyan tree feels like nature’s cathedral. Its vast canopy and interwoven roots create a calming space perfect for meditation or a slow walk. The silence here has a grounding effect—almost like the tree is inviting you to leave your worries at its roots.

2. Savandurga Narasimha Swamy Temple

About 60 km away, Savandurga’s rocky hill is home to an ancient Narasimha temple. The climb is rewarding not just for the view but for the feeling of humility it evokes. Many pilgrims visit to seek courage, calmness, and spiritual strength. It’s ideal for those who find solace in both adventure and devotion.

3. Devanahalli Chandramouleshwara Temple

Just 35 km from the city, this lesser-known 12th-century Shiva temple is a treasure of Hoysala craftsmanship. The peaceful courtyard and detailed carvings make it a wonderful place for introspection. The temple’s quiet energy makes time feel slow and gentle.

4. Pyramid Valley International

Located 40 km from Bengaluru, Pyramid Valley is a modern spiritual retreat designed for meditation. Its massive pyramid—the Maitreya-Budha Pyramid—is believed to amplify peaceful energies. Visitors often describe a deep sense of clarity after spending time inside.

5. Bhoganandeeshwara Temple, Nandi

Around 55 km away, at the base of Nandi Hills, lies one of the oldest temples in Karnataka. Dedicated to Shiva, this temple blends nature, heritage, and devotion beautifully. The mandapa, stone carvings, and cool breeze create the perfect environment for spiritual reflection.

Whether you are seeking meditation, temple heritage, or simply a quiet sunrise, these destinations offer a gentle escape from city life. Just a short drive from Bengaluru, they remind you that peace is never too far away.

