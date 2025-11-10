5 hidden spiritual gems around Bengaluru where calm still lives Bengaluru might hum with tech and traffic, but step a few miles out and the energy shifts. From sunlit caves to serene hilltop shrines, these hidden spiritual gems remind you that calm still lives close to the city.

While Bengaluru has a reputation for its IT parks and vibrant café culture, a short distance away from the city’s frenetic pace waits calm spaces wait where time slows down and faith whispers instead of rings.

Outside of the popular temples and churches, the city has some wonderfully sacred spaces just waiting to be discovered.

Hidden spiritual places near Bengaluru

1. Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple, Gavipuram

Carved out of a single rock, this cave temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is a marvel of ancient Indian architecture. On Makar Sankranti day, the sun’s rays pass exactly through the temple’s windows and illuminate the Shiva Lingam, a sight that leaves visitors speechless.

2. Ragigudda Anjaneya Temple, Jayanagar

Perched on a hillock, this temple offers not only divine calm but also a sweeping view of southern Bengaluru. Dedicated to Lord Hanuman, it’s believed that a heap of ragi (finger millet) transformed into the rock here, giving the temple its name. Evenings are especially serene, with chants echoing through the hilltop.

3. Dodda Ganapathi and Dodda Basavana Gudi, Basavanagudi

These twin temples are a serene respite embedded in one of Bengaluru's oldest neighbourhoods, even though they are right in front of you. The giant, monolithic Nandi statue and the colossal Ganesha idol make this a place you should experience, especially during a festival when the sweet smells of flowers and incense waft in the air.

4. Matsya Narayana Temple, Rajarajeshwari Nagar

One of the city’s highest points, Omkar Hills in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, combines scenic beauty with spiritual depth. Home to the Matsya Narayana Temple and a massive clock said to be one of the largest in the world, this hilltop offers a sense of peace that’s hard to find elsewhere.

5. Ghati Subramanya Temple, near Doddaballapur

This is an ancient temple situated about 60 km from the city and dedicated to Lord Subramanya and Lord Narasimha. The notable aspect of the temple is that the idol of both deities is carved back-to-back in the same sanctum. The temple itself is surrounded by a peaceful setting, perfect for a day out and for peaceful contemplation.

