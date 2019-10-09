Image Source : FILE 10 countries you can travel without visa on Indian Passport

The Indian passport holds the 82th rank in 2019, with the world's most powerful passport belonging to Japan. Therefore travelling to most of the conventional 'touristy' destinations with an Indian Passport comes with the baggage of a travel visa.

So this winter holidays why not choose the countries where you don't need to struggle with a visa at all.

Yes, it’s true! Pack your bags for these top 10 visa-free countries for Indians, because International travel never got easier.

Take a look at 10 countries that allow Indian citizens to travel visa-free.

1. Mauritius

Because who doesn’t dream of the surreal beaches and stylish holiday resorts.

2. Fiji

Fiji, a country in the South Pacific, is an archipelago of more than 300 islands. With it's rugged landscapes, palm-lined beaches and coral reefs with clear lagoons, Fiji is at the top of every travellers bucket list.

3. Hong Kong

The only requirement this place needs is to fill up an online form before your visit. And thats it.

Markets, pubs, restaurants, glittering skyline and oodles of entertainment – Honk Kong is always buzzing with life.

4. Jamaica

Jamaica, a Caribbean island nation, has a lush topography of mountains, rainforests and reef-lined beaches.

5. Nepal

If you are an adventure junkie, or an offbeat mountain vacation enthusiast, Nepal is for you. This neighbouring country offers exotic Himalayan beauty and sights that will leave you spell-bound.

6. Cook Islands

This group of 15 islands is scattered over a vast area, and have political links to New Zealand, but are still visa-free for Indians.

7. Ecuador

The country lies on the Equator in north-western South America, between Colombia and Peru.

8. Bhutan

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys.

9. Macau

Plan a vacation at the Las Vegas of Asia, and indulge in some casino games, or see the interesting mix of Portuguese and Chinese characteristics in Macau’s buildings.

10. Samoa

This country offers a permit on arrival, but no visa documents are required.

