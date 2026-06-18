Harsh Goenka calls this Maharashtra fort trek one of the toughest; here's what makes Harihar Fort so famous

New Delhi:

The video of trekkers scaling the famous staircase of Harihar Fort in Nashik has gone viral once again after businessman Harsh Goenka shared it on social media. Calling it "one of the most difficult treks in Maharashtra", the industrialist's post left many viewers amazed by the fort's dramatic climb.

Located in Maharashtra's Nashik district, Harihar Fort is famous for its breathtaking rock-cut staircase carved into the side of a steep cliff. Considered a must-do adventure for trekking enthusiasts, it is widely regarded as one of India's most thrilling and intimidating fort treks.

What makes Harihar Fort so challenging?

Unlike conventional trekking trails that involve gradual ascents, Harihar Fort is known for its near-vertical, 80-degree rock-cut staircase.

The narrow stone steps are carved directly into the cliff face and feature handholds on either side. While the physical climb is manageable for most reasonably fit trekkers, the psychological challenge is what makes the trek truly memorable.

Looking down from the staircase can be intimidating, especially during the monsoon season when the rocks become slippery.

History of Harihar Fort

According to historical records, Harihar Fort was built during the Yadava dynasty and later came under the control of several rulers, including the Marathas.

The fort held strategic importance because it overlooked ancient trade routes running through the Western Ghats.

Today, much of the fort lies in ruins, but visitors can still explore:

Rock-cut steps

Water cisterns

Temple ruins

Fortification walls

Scenic viewpoints

Best time to visit

The fort attracts trekkers throughout the year, but each season offers a different experience.

Monsoon (June-September)

Lush green landscapes

Spectacular cloud-covered views

Most challenging due to slippery rocks

Post-monsoon (October-February)

Pleasant weather

Clear visibility

Ideal trekking conditions

Summer (March-May)

Hot weather

Less greenery

Fewer trekkers

Is it the toughest trek in India?

While Harihar Fort is undoubtedly among India's most intimidating fort treks, many experienced trekkers would argue that it is not the country's most difficult overall trek.

Treks often considered more technically demanding include:

Stok Kangri (high-altitude expedition)

Pin Parvati Pass

Auden's Col

Kalindi Khal

However, what makes Harihar Fort unique is that its challenge comes less from endurance and more from its dramatic, almost vertical ascent.

Safety tips for trekkers

Wear trekking shoes with excellent grip.

Avoid rushing on the staircase section.

Maintain a safe distance from the person ahead.

Avoid trekking during heavy rainfall.

Carry sufficient drinking water and a basic first-aid kit.

Start your trek early to avoid crowds.

Why Harihar Fort keeps going viral

The fort's staircase appears almost impossible to climb, making it a favourite subject for viral videos and social media posts. Yet thousands of adventure enthusiasts successfully complete the trek every year.

Harihar Fort is more than just a trek. It is a test of nerve, balance and confidence, which is why it continues to be regarded as one of Maharashtra's most iconic trekking destinations.

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