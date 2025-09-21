Surya Grahan September 2025 end time: Check when the solar eclipse will conclude tonight Surya Grahan 2025 will end at 3:23 AM IST on 22 September. Here are the full start, peak, and end timings of the last solar eclipse of the year.

New Delhi:

The final solar eclipse of 2025 will take place on 21-22 September 2025, with both cosmic awe and cultural impact. Unlike the dramatic total eclipses, this will be a partial Surya Grahan, visible only from parts of the Southern Hemisphere.

In India, the eclipse won’t be visible because it happens well after sunset. Still, the timings matter for many who follow religious calendars, since eclipses are often linked with rituals, sutak kaal, and symbolic cleansing.

What is the 21-22 September 2025 solar eclipse?

The Surya Grahan next is a partial one, meaning that the Moon will be covering only a part of the Sun. At maximum, nearly 85–86% of the Sun’s surface will be obscured in some regions.

Countries like Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and parts of the South Pacific will get the best view. For India, however, the event won’t be visible in the sky.

Surya Grahan timings: When will it end?

According to global astronomy reports, the eclipse will follow this timeline (in Indian Standard Time):

Start time: 10:59 PM on 21 September

Maximum eclipse: 1:11 AM on 22 September

End time: 3:23 AM on 22 September

This means the last Surya Grahan of the year will carry over into the early hours of the next day.

Sutak kaal and religious significance

Traditionally, sutak (a period of abstinence from rituals) begins nine hours before an eclipse and ends only once it’s over. However, experts point out that if the eclipse isn’t visible in a region, sutak rules may not apply there. For Indians, this particular eclipse won’t bring restrictions.

Can you watch it from India?

Since the eclipse will not be visible in India, the only option is to watch it live through streaming on astronomy sites and apps. These streams usually provide real-time footage from telescopes installed in visibility areas such as Australia and New Zealand.

Why eclipses matter scientifically

Apart from myth and tradition, solar eclipses are important to astronomers. They enable scientists to view solar activity, examine the corona, and monitor changes in orbital dynamics. Even partial eclipses remind us of the exact celestial dance among the Sun, Moon, and Earth.

The final Surya Grahan of 2025 might not be witnessed from India, yet it's a compelling reminder of our part in the larger universe. Ending at 3:23 AM IST on 22 September, the phenomenon will finish the year's eclipse cycle. Watched either for science or spirituality, solar eclipses still provoke wonder and contemplation across cultures.

