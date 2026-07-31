Can you keep a Shivling at home? Here's what the Shiv Purana and Skanda Purana say

New Delhi:

Can you keep a Shivling at home? It is one of the most searched questions among devotees, especially during Sawan. While some people believe a Shivling should not be kept at home, others say it is completely acceptable. So, what do Hindu scriptures actually say?

According to religious texts, a Shivling can indeed be kept at home, but there are a few important guidelines to follow. From the ideal size and type of Shivling to the correct direction and daily worship, here's everything you need to know.

Can you keep a Shivling at home?

According to Hindu scriptures, it is considered permissible to keep a Shivling at home, provided it is no bigger than the size of a person's thumb, or roughly 2 to 3 inches in height. It should also be worshipped regularly.

The Shiv Purana and the Skanda Purana describe keeping a Shivling at home as highly auspicious. However, they also emphasise that the Shivling should not exceed the recommended size.

Which Shivling is best for home?

According to Gorakhpur-based priest Pandit Sujeet Ji Maharaj, a Parad Shivling or a Narmadeshwar Shivling is considered especially auspicious for home worship.

He also says the Jaladhari should always face north. In other words, the outlet through which the water flows during abhishek should be positioned towards the north. Along with the Shivling, devotees should also keep idols of the Shiv Parivar in their home temple.

What is a Narmadeshwar Shivling?

A Narmadeshwar Shivling is regarded as the only Shivling that does not require any special rituals or consecration before being installed at home. It can be brought directly from the river and placed in the home temple.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Shiva blessed the Narmada River by declaring that every stone found on its banks would be considered a Shivling. This is why Narmadeshwar Shivlings are believed to be Swayambhu, or self-manifested.

What is a Parad Shivling?

A Parad Shivling is made from mercury and is considered rare.

According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping a Parad Shivling is believed to bring prosperity, good health, wealth and honour. It is also believed to help devotees overcome doshas associated with the nine planets, or Navagrahas.

Rules for worshipping a Shivling at home

When performing Jalabhishek, your face should be towards the north.

If you keep a Shivling at home, water should be offered to it every day.

If possible, offer bel leaves daily as part of the worship.

While performing the abhishek, continue chanting the mantra "Om Namah Shivaya" silently.

Complete the puja by performing Lord Shiva's aarti.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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