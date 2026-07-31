Who was Kubera? The story of how Ravana dethroned his own half-brother and claimed Lanka

New Delhi:

Ravana's entry in the recently-released Ramayana trailer is hard to miss. Emerging from the shadows as dark clouds gather overhead, the character, played by Yash, is stopped by Lanka's guards, who ask, "Ae, kaun ho tum?" ("Hey, who are you?"). He confidently replies, "Tumhara naya raja" ("Your new king").

It is a bold declaration, not a coronation. Ravana is announcing, even before he captures Lanka, that he is about to become its ruler. Which naturally raises the question: who is the king he is planning to dethrone? According to the Valmiki Ramayana, that ruler is his own half-brother, Kubera, the god of wealth. Here's who Kubera was, how Lanka came into his possession, and how Ravana eventually seized the golden kingdom from him.

Who was Kubera?

Kubera, also known as Vaishravana or Dhanada, is revered as the god of wealth and the king of the Yakshas. He was the son of the sage Vishrava and Ilavida.

Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana were also sons of Vishrava, but through his second wife Kaikesi. That made Kubera Ravana's elder half-brother.

Ancient Hindu texts describe Kubera as the guardian of the north and the custodian of the world's treasures. He is also closely associated with the celestial Pushpaka Vimana, the flying chariot that later became famous in the Ramayana.

Who built Lanka?

Before Ravana's rise, Lanka was already known as a magnificent city.

According to the Uttara Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana, the golden city of Lanka was originally built by Vishwakarma, the divine architect. It was constructed for the Rakshasa brothers Malyavan, Sumali and Mali, who ruled there before being defeated by Lord Vishnu. Following their defeat, the Rakshasas abandoned Lanka and moved to the netherworld.

With the city lying deserted, Kubera, after earning great merit through his penance, came to possess Lanka and ruled from there. The Pushpaka Vimana also came into his possession during this period.

How Ravana took Lanka from Kubera

As Ravana grew more powerful through severe penance and the boons he received from Lord Brahma, his ambitions expanded beyond the kingdom he already possessed.

According to the Valmiki Ramayana, Ravana's maternal grandfather Sumali urged him to reclaim Lanka, arguing that it had originally belonged to the Rakshasas before Kubera became its ruler.

Ravana marched towards Lanka with his forces and challenged Kubera. The Uttara Kanda describes a fierce battle between the Yakshas led by Kubera and Ravana's Rakshasa army. Despite putting up a strong fight, Kubera was defeated.

After his victory, Ravana seized control of Lanka and also took possession of the Pushpaka Vimana. Kubera left Lanka and later established his abode at Alaka, a celestial city near Mount Kailasa, where he continued to reign as the lord of wealth. Ravana, meanwhile, transformed Lanka into the capital of his expanding empire.

Why the trailer scene matters

The opening exchange in the Ramayana trailer appears to recreate this pivotal moment from the epic.

When the guards ask, "Ae, kaun ho tum?" or "Hey, who are you?", Ravana's reply, "Tumhara naya raja," meaning "Your new king", signals the moment he arrives to overthrow Kubera and claim Lanka as his own.

That single line marks the beginning of one of the most significant turning points in the Ramayana, setting the stage for Ravana's rise as the ruler of the golden kingdom long before his conflict with Lord Rama.

Disclaimer: This article is based on descriptions found in the Valmiki Ramayana and other traditional Hindu scriptures. These narratives are part of India's religious and cultural heritage and are presented in that context.

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