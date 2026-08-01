Want to have darshan of all 12 Jyotirlingas in one place? This 800-year-old Delhi temple makes it possible

New Delhi:

Sawan is considered one of the most sacred periods for worshipping Lord Shiva, and temples see a noticeable surge in devotees as the month begins. At Delhi's ancient Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, the rush starts early in the morning and continues until late at night, with worshippers arriving to offer water, perform Rudrabhishek and take part in special prayers.

Amid chants of "Har Har Mahadev", the Old Delhi temple becomes particularly lively during Sawan. Beyond the regular worship, there are a few things that make a visit here stand out, from a special Bhasma Aarti to replicas of all 12 Jyotirlingas housed within the same temple.

Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple is believed to be 800 years old

An important part of Old Delhi's religious landscape, the Gauri Shankar Temple is believed to have a history stretching back around 800 years. The temple holds both religious and historical significance, and devotees believe that praying to Lord Shiva here can help fulfil their wishes.

Its following extends well beyond Delhi. Devotees from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other states also travel to the temple, with the numbers rising considerably during Sawan.

Bhasma Aarti inspired by Ujjain's Mahakal tradition

One of the highlights of Sawan at the Gauri Shankar Temple is its Bhasma Aarti, which draws inspiration from the tradition followed at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple.

There is, however, an important difference. The Delhi temple does not use ash from a cremation ground for the ritual. Instead, sacred ash prepared from dried cow-dung cakes is used.

The aarti takes place in the morning, with devotees beginning to arrive in the early hours to attend it. Accompanied by the sound of damrus and bells and the chanting of Vedic mantras, the ritual is one of the temple's particularly significant experiences during Sawan.

See replicas of all 12 Jyotirlingas at one place

Another distinctive feature lies in the temple's basement, where replicas of all 12 Jyotirlingas have been installed.

For devotees who are unable to travel to the Jyotirlinga temples spread across India, the space offers the opportunity to see representations of Somnath, Mahakal, Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath, Rameswaram and Omkareshwar, along with the other Jyotirlingas, under one roof.

During Sawan, many devotees first offer their prayers to Gauri Shankar before heading downstairs to seek blessings at the replicas of the 12 Jyotirlingas.

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