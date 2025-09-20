Advertisement
  4. Surya Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Solar Eclipse on September 21–22, time, Sutak, visibility and more

The last Surya Grahan 2025 will take place on the night of September 21–22. This partial solar eclipse will be visible from New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of Australia, but not from India. Know the date, time, Sutak period, visibility details and significance on Sarva Pitru Amavasya here.

A stunning view of the Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse), where the Moon partially covers the Sun and the bright corona shines around the edges.
The last Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of 2025 will occur on the intervening night of September 21 and 22. This is a partial solar eclipse, visible mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, Antarctica, South Pacific Ocean, and parts of southern Australia. In India, the eclipse will not be visible, but as it falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it holds great spiritual and cultural relevance.

The eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM IST on September 21 and end at 3:23 AM IST on September 22, lasting 4 hours 24 minutes. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:11 AM IST. Since it won’t be visible in India, the Sutak period won’t apply here. However, globally, people in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Sydney, Hobart, and Norfolk Island will be able to witness it.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on timings, rituals, Sutak, spiritual significance, and global visibility.

Live updates :Surya Grahan 2025 September 21–22: Time, Sutak and visibility updates

  • 2:29 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Chant these mantras on the day of Surya Grahan

    Om Suryay Namah.
    Om Adityaya Namah.
    Om Prabhakaray Namah.
    Om Hram Hrim Hraum Sah Suryay Namah.
    Om Hreem Hreem Suryay Sahasrakiranaya Manovanchit Falam Dehi Dehi Swaha.

  • 2:26 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Zodiac signs who should be cautious during the solar eclipse

    This solar eclipse will take place in the house of Virgo. The effect of this eclipse may bring negativity to the people of Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn. These zodiac signs should take care of their health and avoid making any major decisions on the day of the solar eclipse.

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    How long will the Surya Grahan last?

    This partial solar eclipse will last for 4 hours and 24 minutes, starting at 10:59 PM IST on September 21 and ending at 3:23 AM IST on September 22.

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    When does the Sutak period of the solar eclipse begin?

    The Sutak period usually starts 12 hours before the eclipse. For this Surya Grahan, it would have begun at 11 AM on September 21. However, since the eclipse is not visible in India, Sutak rules will not apply here.

     

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    Will the eclipse be visible from India?

    No, the solar eclipse will not be visible from India or other Asian countries, since it occurs late at night when the Sun is below the horizon. Viewers in India can watch the event through live-streams online.

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    What is the time of the next Surya Grahan?

    According to IST, the solar eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM on September 21 and end at 3:23 AM on September 22. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:11 AM on September 22.

     

  • 1:10 PM (IST)Sep 20, 2025
    Posted by Debosmita Ghosh

    When is the next Surya Grahan of 2025?

    The second and last Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur on the intervening night of September 21 and 22. It also coincides with Sarva Pitru Amavasya on September 21.

Top News

