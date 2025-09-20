Live Surya Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Solar Eclipse on September 21–22, time, Sutak, visibility and more The last Surya Grahan 2025 will take place on the night of September 21–22. This partial solar eclipse will be visible from New Zealand, Antarctica and parts of Australia, but not from India. Know the date, time, Sutak period, visibility details and significance on Sarva Pitru Amavasya here.

The last Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of 2025 will occur on the intervening night of September 21 and 22. This is a partial solar eclipse, visible mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, including New Zealand, Antarctica, South Pacific Ocean, and parts of southern Australia. In India, the eclipse will not be visible, but as it falls on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, it holds great spiritual and cultural relevance.

The eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM IST on September 21 and end at 3:23 AM IST on September 22, lasting 4 hours 24 minutes. The maximum eclipse will occur at 1:11 AM IST. Since it won’t be visible in India, the Sutak period won’t apply here. However, globally, people in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Sydney, Hobart, and Norfolk Island will be able to witness it.

