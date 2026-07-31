From Ravana to Lord Rama: 8 greatest devotees of Lord Shiva and the stories behind their unwavering faith

New Delhi:

Sawan is considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. According to Hindu beliefs, devotees observe fasts, offer prayers and perform rituals throughout the month in the hope of receiving Mahadev's blessings. The chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and the spirit of devotion make Sawan a deeply significant time for Shiva devotees.

Hindu scriptures and traditions also mention several devotees whose unwavering faith is believed to have earned Lord Shiva's grace. From sages and kings to gods and even asuras, Mahadev's devotees came from all walks of life. Here are eight of Lord Shiva's greatest devotees and the stories associated with their devotion, according to Hindu beliefs.

1. Bhakta Kannappa

According to Hindu beliefs, Bhakta Kannappa, who was born into a hunter community in South India, is regarded as one of Lord Shiva's most devoted followers. Legend has it that when he saw blood flowing from one eye of a Shivling, he immediately offered one of his own eyes.

When blood reportedly began flowing from the other eye as well, Kannappa is believed to have placed his toe on the Shivling to mark the spot before preparing to offer his second eye. It is said that Lord Shiva then appeared before him, embraced him and restored his eyesight, moved by his selfless devotion.

2. Ravana

Although Ravana is remembered for his arrogance and eventual downfall, Hindu traditions also describe him as one of Lord Shiva's greatest devotees. It is believed that he performed intense penance and even offered his heads one by one to please Mahadev.

According to Hindu beliefs, Ravana also composed the powerful Shiva Tandava Stotram. Pleased with his devotion, Lord Shiva is believed to have blessed him with the Chandrahas sword and immense strength.

3. Maharishi Markandeya

According to Hindu beliefs, Maharishi Markandeya was destined to live only until the age of 16. However, his unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva is believed to have changed his fate.

When Yama arrived to take his life, Markandeya is said to have embraced a Shivling and begun chanting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra. Hindu traditions state that Lord Shiva appeared, protected him from Yama and granted him immortality.

4. Banasura

Banasura, the son of King Bali, is also described in Hindu traditions as a devoted follower of Lord Shiva.

According to the legend, he played different musical instruments with his thousand arms while Lord Shiva performed the Tandava. Impressed by his devotion and dedication, Mahadev is believed to have promised to protect Banasura's kingdom.

5. Nandi

Nandi is not only known as Lord Shiva's divine vehicle but is also regarded as one of his closest devotees. According to Hindu beliefs, he was the son of Sage Shilada.

It is believed that Nandi performed severe penance to overcome the prediction of a short lifespan. Lord Shiva is then said to have blessed him with immortality and made him the leader of his ganas, chief gatekeeper and divine vehicle.

6. Lord Rama

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was also a devoted worshipper of Lord Shiva.

Before leaving for Lanka, Lord Rama is believed to have built a Shivling from sand on the seashore and worshipped it. This shrine is associated with the sacred Ramanathaswamy Jyotirlinga at Rameswaram. According to the Shiva Purana, Lord Rama and Lord Shiva regarded each other as worthy of worship.

7. Kubera

According to Hindu beliefs, Kubera, the god of wealth, was a man named Gunanidhi in a previous birth and unknowingly remained connected to the worship of Lord Shiva.

It is believed that his devotion and penance pleased Mahadev, who made him the lord of all wealth in the universe. Hindu traditions also describe Kubera as one of the guardians of the directions and a close friend of Lord Shiva.

8. Upamanyu

Upamanyu, a disciple of Sage Dhaumya, is another devotee whose story is mentioned in the Shiva Purana.

According to Hindu beliefs, as a child he wished to drink milk, but his mother could only give him water mixed with rice flour. Determined to receive real milk, Upamanyu performed intense penance dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pleased with his devotion, Mahadev is believed to have blessed him with the Kshira Sagara itself.

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