When is Sawan Shivratri 2026? Check date, puja muhurat, jal abhishek timings, dos and don'ts

New Delhi:

Many devotees wait for Sawan Shivratri every year, as the festival is considered one of the most significant occasions dedicated to Lord Shiva during the holy month of Shravan. While Shivratri is observed every month, Hindu beliefs consider two of them especially important. One is Maha Shivratri, celebrated in the month of Phalgun, while the other is Shravan or Sawan Shivratri, which falls during Sawan.

With the holy month of Sawan beginning on 30 July, many devotees are now looking for the date, puja timings and jal abhishek muhurat for Sawan Shivratri 2026. Here's everything you need to know, according to traditional beliefs.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 date and puja muhurat

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on 11 August 2026.

The most auspicious time to worship Lord Shiva will be from 12:05 am to 12:48 am on 11 August.

Sawan Shivratri 2026 jal abhishek muhurat

On Sawan Shivratri, the auspicious time to offer water to the Shivling will begin at 4:54 am and continue until 1:52 am the following night.

What to do on Sawan Shivratri

Wake up early, take a bath and wear light-coloured clothes before beginning the day's rituals.

After this, take a pledge to observe the fast and perform Lord Shiva's puja according to traditional rituals before offering the aarti.

Devotees are also encouraged to perform Rudrabhishek on this day.

The worship of Lord Shiva during the four prahars of the night is considered especially significant on Sawan Shivratri. Different offerings are made to Lord Shiva during each prahar.

What not to do on Sawan Shivratri

Avoid consuming tamasic foods such as garlic and onion on Sawan Shivratri.

Avoid meat and alcohol.

Do not offer ketaki flowers, sindoor, roli or kumkum to the Shivling.

Tulsi leaves should also not be used during the worship of Lord Shiva.

Devotees should avoid arguments, conflicts and insulting others on this day.

Sawan Shivratri char prahar puja timings 2026

First prahar: 11 August, 7:04 pm to 9:45 pm

11 August, 7:04 pm to 9:45 pm Second prahar: 11 August, 9:45 pm to 12:45 am (12 August)

11 August, 9:45 pm to 12:45 am (12 August) Third prahar: 12 August, 12:26 am to 3:07 am

12 August, 12:26 am to 3:07 am Fourth prahar: 12 August, 3:07 am to 5:49 am

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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