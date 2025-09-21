Surya Grahan 2025 today: Check timings, Sutak Kaal info and rituals to follow Today (September 21, 2025), a Surya Grahan will take place. Know eclipse timings in India, Sutak kaal rules, rituals and its deeper spiritual meaning.

Today, September 21, 2025, the last solar eclipse (Surya Grahan) of the year will occur. This eclipse is partial, meaning the Moon will cover only part of the Sun. Also, this eclipse will not be visible in India.

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse begins at 10:59 PM on September 21, reaches its maximum at 1:11 AM on September 22, and ends by 3:23 AM.

In Hindu tradition, every Surya Grahan is linked with Sutak kaal, a sacred yet sensitive period. Scriptures describe Sutak as a time when the atmosphere absorbs subtle vibrations, and spiritual practices are given special importance.

Food restrictions, chanting of mantras, and silence are observed, helping the mind to remain pure as nature passes through this rare moment.

Surya Grahan timings in India

Eclipse begins: 10:59 PM, 21 September

10:59 PM, 21 September Maximum eclipse: 1:11 AM, 22 September

1:11 AM, 22 September Eclipse ends: 3:23 AM, 22 September

3:23 AM, 22 September Visibility in India: Not visible (it will be night here; the eclipse can be seen from parts of Australia, New Zealand, Pacific and Antarctica)

Sutak and observances

In Hindu tradition, Sutak kaal begins 12 hours before a solar eclipse and continues until the eclipse ends. During this period, cooking, eating, and temple activities are generally avoided, while mantras and meditation are encouraged.

However, since the 21 September 2025 Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, Sutak rules will not be applicable for devotees here. Sutak is observed only when an eclipse can be seen in a particular region. For Indians, today remains a spiritually significant day, but without the restrictions of Sutak.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

