Next Surya and Chandra Grahan dates 2026: Solar and lunar eclipses to watch out for In 2026, there will be two solar and two lunar eclipses. Here’s the list of Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan dates and visibility details for India.

New Delhi:

Eclipses, or grahan, are considered very important in India both from a spiritual and scientific point of view. In Hindu traditions, people often observe fasts, avoid certain activities, and perform rituals during this time. At the same time, eclipses are also fascinating natural events, when the Sun or Moon is partly or fully covered. Families, sky-watchers, and astrology followers all look forward to these rare occurrences.

As 2025 comes to an end, many people are already searching for the next Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) and Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) dates. In 2026, there will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses. However, not all of them will be visible from India. Here’s a simple guide to the upcoming eclipses.

Surya Grahan in 2026

The first solar eclipse of the year will take place on February 17, 2026 (Tuesday). This will not be visible in India, so Sutak Kaal will not apply. The second solar eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026 (Wednesday), and again, it will not be visible in India. For Indian viewers, both of these solar eclipses can only be watched through global reports and live streams.

Surya Grahan tomorrow: 21 September 2025 eclipse time in India, visibility and next grahan details

Chandra Grahan in 2026

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 will occur on March 3 (Tuesday). This will be a partial lunar eclipse visible in New Delhi and many parts of India. The eclipse will last for about 20 minutes in the evening, and Sutak rules will apply. Later in the year, another lunar eclipse will take place on August 28, 2026 (Friday). However, this one will not be visible in India.

In short, out of the four eclipses in 2026, only the March 3 lunar eclipse will be visible from India. It does not matter whether you follow the rituals linked with grahan or enjoy it as an astronomical wonder, these dates are worth noting for the year ahead.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)