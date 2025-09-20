Surya Grahan tomorrow: 21 September 2025 eclipse time in India, visibility and next grahan details Tomorrow, 21 September 2025, marks the year’s last Surya Grahan. Know eclipse timings, Sutak kaal details, India visibility, and when the next grahan will occur.

New Delhi:

The last Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur tomorrow, 21 September 2025 (Sunday night). This celestial event will be a partial solar eclipse, where the Moon will cover part of the Sun, creating a crescent-like glow in the sky.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Surya Grahan timings, visibility, and whether Sutak kaal applies.

For live coverage and real-time updates, you can follow our Surya Grahan 2025 Live Updates blog here.

21 September 2025 Surya Grahan Time in India

According to Indian Standard Time (IST), the eclipse will last for 4 hours and 24 minutes:

Eclipse begins: 10:59 PM (21 September 2025)

10:59 PM (21 September 2025) Maximum eclipse: 01:11 AM (22 September 2025)

01:11 AM (22 September 2025) Eclipse ends: 03:23 AM (22 September 2025)

Note: The solar eclipse will not be visible in India, as it occurs at night when the Sun will already be below the horizon.

You can also read the detailed Surya Grahan time in India and global visibility here.

Where will Surya Grahan be visible?

The 21 September 2025 solar eclipse will be visible from:

New Zealand (up to 72% coverage in Dunedin)

Eastern Australia

Antarctica

Parts of the South Pacific

In these places, the Sun will appear as a bright crescent, partially covered by the Moon.

Sutak Kaal for 21 September 2025 Surya Grahan

Since the solar eclipse is not visible in India, the Sutak period does not apply.

Sutak Begins: Not Applicable

Not Applicable Sutak Ends: Not Applicable

This means pregnant women, children, and the elderly in India do not need to follow eclipse-related restrictions this time.

Astrologers believe this Surya Grahan may bring positive changes for certain signs. See which zodiac signs will benefit the most here.

Tomorrow's Surya Grahan Time: Key Highlights

Surya Grahan Date: 21 September 2025 (Sunday night)

21 September 2025 (Sunday night) Surya Grahan Start Time: 10:59 PM IST

10:59 PM IST Surya Grahan End Time: 03:23 AM IST (22 September)

03:23 AM IST (22 September) Maximum Eclipse: 01:11 AM IST

01:11 AM IST Visible in India: No

No Sutak Kaal: Not Applicable

When is next Surya Grahan?

The next solar eclipse after 21 September 2025 will be on 17 February 2026 (Tuesday).

Date: 17 February 2026

17 February 2026 Visibility in India: Not visible

Not visible Sutak kaal: Not applicable

This eclipse will be visible in other parts of the world but not in India.

On the other hand, some zodiac signs need to stay cautious during this eclipse. Read more about which signs should be careful here.

The Surya Grahan of 21 September 2025 will be the final solar eclipse of the year, lasting over 4 hours, but not visible in India. Indians can watch it via NASA or other live-streaming platforms. Since it is invisible here, Sutak rules do not apply. For those wondering when is the next Surya Grahan, the next eclipse will occur on 17 February 2026.