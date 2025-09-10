Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: Which zodiac signs must stay cautious The final Surya Grahan of 2025 is on September 21. Know date, timings, where it’s visible, which zodiac signs must stay cautious, and remedies.

The final eclipse of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse, which will take place on Ashwin Krishna Paksha's Amavasya date. On September 21, 2025, the eclipse will start at 10:59 p.m. and terminate at 03:23 a.m. In Australia, Antarctica, Fiji, and New Zealand, this solar eclipse will be clearly visible.

According to astrology, this eclipse is occurring in Virgo and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra. Let us now know the last solar eclipse of the year will be heavy for which zodiac signs.

Surya Grahan 2025 effects on Aries zodiac sign

Aries descendants will have to face ups and downs in their careers. There can be health-related problems. There is a possibility of bitterness in relationships. You can be a victim of misunderstanding. You can be betrayed by someone close. You will need to be very cautious during this period.

Surya Grahan 2025 effects on Aquarius zodiac sign

The last solar eclipse of the year can prove to be harmful for Aquarius people as well. You may face problems in your career. There can be a lot of ups and downs in your financial condition. You may have to travel unnecessarily. You will have to be very careful in any work. You will also have to be cautious about your health.

Surya Grahan 2025 effects on Pisces zodiac sign

This solar eclipse will also increase problems for Pisces people. You may get cheated on in love life. Avoid trusting anyone blindly. There is a strong possibility of financial loss, so be cautious. Do not hurry with any work.

Remedies to reduce Surya Grahan ill effects

Chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra during a solar eclipse; this can reduce the ill effects of the eclipse. Apart from this, you must chant this mantra of the Sun God: "Om Adityaya Vidmahe Divakaray Dheemahi Tanno: Surya: Prachodayat." This will protect you from the ill effects of the eclipse. Do charity after the eclipse ends.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

