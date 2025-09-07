Rahu Nakshatra transit 2025: 3 zodiac signs set for major success Rahu Nakshatra transit 2025 will begin on 23 November as Rahu enters Shatabhisha Nakshatra. Know which zodiac signs will benefit with career, finance and life growth.

The year 2025 will witness a significant astrological development as Rahu changes its Nakshatra on 23 November 2025. During this transition, Rahu will enter the Shatabhisha Nakshatra, a placement believed to influence career growth, finances and personal life events.

Astrologers say that while Rahu’s movement can bring challenges, this particular transit is expected to prove highly favourable for certain zodiac signs. For some natives, it may open new avenues of success, financial gains and even life-changing opportunities.

Rahu Nakshatra transit 2025: Three zodiac signs set to benefit

1. Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

For Gemini natives, Rahu’s entry into Shatabhisha Nakshatra will bring major gains. Hard work that was previously unnoticed will finally bear fruit. There are strong chances of success in both career and business, with stalled projects getting completed. Unexpected financial benefits and opportunities may also come your way.

2. Cancer (Kark Rashi)

Cancer natives are likely to enjoy an auspicious phase during this transit. This period will see an increase in respect, recognition and confidence. Career growth looks promising, while businesspersons can expect significant profits. Personal life, too, may see moments of pride and happiness.

3. Aquarius (Kumbh Rashi)

For Aquarius natives, this transit is particularly transformative. Rahu’s shift could bring major changes in life, strengthening financial stability through new income sources. The chances of marriage increase for unmarried individuals, while overall prosperity and positive changes are strongly indicated.