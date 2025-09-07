Chandra Grahan on September 7, 2025: Big challenges ahead for 3 zodiac signs The last Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse of 2025 on September 7 could impact Taurus, Gemini, and Leo the most. Here’s how the eclipse may affect these signs and remedies to follow.

The last lunar eclipse of the year (Chandra Grahan) will take place on 7 September 2025 at 9:58 PM (IST). Eclipses are celestial phenomena, but they also result in strong astrological changes and sometimes impact some zodiac signs more than others.

According to astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, this lunar eclipse may be particularly troubling for Taurus, Gemini, and Leo natives. From professional disappointments to relationship tensions, these signs are requested to remain cautious for the subsequent 15 days and undertake easy remedies to minimise their effects.

Zodiac signs most impacted by the lunar eclipse

1. Taurus (Vrishabha Rashi)

For Taurus, this lunar eclipse falls in the 10th house, which relates to career and father’s profession. This influence may bring mental stress for both you and your father, potentially impacting career stability. To reduce the negative impact, it is advised to offer prayers to Lord Shiva for peace of mind and clarity.

2. Gemini (Mithun Rashi)

For Gemini, the eclipse occurs in the 9th house, which is related to luck, destiny, and fortune. This could cause ups and downs in life, with sudden delays or changes in plans. To reverse negative effects and achieve positive outcomes, astrologers recommend offering donations (daan) in this phase.

3. Leo (Simha Rashi)

To Leo, the lunar eclipse targets the 7th house, which rules marriage and partnerships. This can cause tension in relationships with your business partner or spouse. Losses in finances or problems with property may also occur. Being careful with your budgeting and curtailing unnecessary spending will restore balance to the situation.

Astrological traditions hold that lunar eclipses have the potential to bring changes in energy, especially for some zodiac signs. Acharya Indu Prakash instructs Taurus, Gemini, and Leo natives to stay that much more vigilant in the coming fortnight. Easy remedies such as prayers, charity, and financial prudence can temper the impact of this eclipse.