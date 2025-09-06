Chandra Grahan in Aquarius on September 7, 2025: Horoscope predictions for 12 signs On September 7, 2025, a lunar eclipse in Aquarius will impact all zodiac signs. Find out what this means for your horoscope and remedies to stay protected.

On the full moon day of the month of Bhadrapada, Aquarius will host the final lunar eclipse of 2025. On September 7, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 p.m. and finish at 1:26 a.m.

All signs of the zodiac will be impacted by this eclipse, which will have an impact on the nation and the entire planet. Tell us how each of the 12 zodiac signs will experience this lunar eclipse.

Aries Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your eleventh house, and the eleventh house is related to income and wish fulfilment. The effects of this eclipse will be good for you, and you will experience happiness.

Taurus Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your tenth house, which means this eclipse will affect you and your father's career. You and your father may have mental problems. Therefore, worship Lord Shiva to overcome mental problems.

Gemini Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your ninth house, i.e., in your fortune house. This will cause ups and downs in your life. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious results of Chandradev and to ensure auspicious results, you should make donations.

Cancer Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your eighth house, and this place is related to age. Due to the effect of this lunar eclipse, your age will increase. You will also get monetary benefits.

Leo Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

This lunar eclipse will take place in your seventh house, which means this eclipse will affect your relationship with your spouse. Due to its effect, you will suffer financial loss. You may have to suffer loss of wealth. Making a proper budget will improve the situation.

Virgo Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your sixth house, and this house is related to health, friends and enemies. Due to the effect of this eclipse, there can be some ups and downs in your health. So, to avoid these ups and downs, do yoga and meditation.

Libra Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your fifth house. You may face some physical problems due to the effect of this eclipse. So, to avoid such problems, remain physically active.

Scorpio Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

This lunar eclipse will take place in your fourth house, and the fourth house is related to mother, land, property and vehicle. You will get all kinds of benefits due to the effect of this eclipse. You will also get opportunities for monetary gains.

Sagittarius Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

This lunar eclipse will take place in your third house, and the third house is related to brothers and sisters. Due to the effect of this eclipse, the wealth of your brothers and sisters will increase. Along with this, you will also get financial support from them.

Capricorn Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your second house, and this house is related to money. Due to the effect of this eclipse, you may have some anxiety about your money. So, to get rid of this anxiety, meditate on your Ishta.

Aquarius Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your first, i.e., ascendant position. Due to the effect of this eclipse, you may be worried about your health. Therefore, to get rid of health-related problems, you should eat right and exercise.

Pisces Chandra Grahan 2025 horoscope

The lunar eclipse will take place in your twelfth house, i.e., this eclipse will take place in your bed of pleasure. You may have some worries regarding the family. Therefore, to get rid of family worries, chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)

