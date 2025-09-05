Chandra Grahan on September 7, 2025: These 3 zodiac signs face stress and risks The last lunar eclipse of 2025 falls on September 7. Astrologers warn that Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should stay cautious. Here’s what they must do.

The next and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on September 7. It is the full moon day of the Bhadrapada month. Lunar eclipse is considered to be a rare event astronomically, and it is also very important from the astrological point of view.

This lunar eclipse will be beneficial for certain zodiac signs and not so much for others. People of Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should be very cautious on this day. Read on to know why.

Why Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces should stay cautious

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are water signs. Also, the moon is considered to be a water element. The movement of the moon is known to cause tides in the sea. Also, the moon is responsible for the mind. In such a situation, the negative effect of the eclipse can be seen more on these three zodiac signs of the water element.

All three zodiac signs can face stress during the eclipse. Along with this, there are chances of injury or accidents. Also, the effect of the eclipse on people of these zodiac signs might make them take wrong decisions, so they should be cautious.

What should Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces do during lunar eclipse

All three zodiac signs of the water element should avoid long journeys on the day of lunar eclipse. If travelling is required, one should leave the house after worshipping Lord Shiva. Also, do not take any major decision related to money on this day.

All these three zodiac signs should chant mantras and make donations on the day of the lunar eclipse. Chanting mantras related to the moon and Lord Shiva also keeps away the inauspicious effects on their lives.

