How to know your Kuldevta or Kuldevi and why every family should worship them The Kuldevi or Kuldevta is the family’s protector deity. Discover how to find your Kuldevta and why worshipping them ensures blessings, harmony and prosperity.

New Delhi:

The Kuldevta is the Kul Devi or Kul Deva, who are considered to be the protectors of the clan. Hence, worshipping them during any occasion, such as marriage, birth, or naming ceremony, is considered to be very important.

It is said that worshipping your Kuldeva will help you get the blessings of the lord, which will bring happiness, prosperity and abundance in the family. It also takes away the misfortunes. It is also believed that if you don’t worship your Kuldevta, they may become angry and you might have to face consequences for the same. For you to worship your Kuldevta, you must know the god/ goddess. Read on to know how to find your Kuldevta and why it is important to worship them.

How to find out your Kuldevi or Kuldevta?

Ask the elders of your family about your Kuldevta/ Kuldevi. You can learn about your Kul Devta from your parents, grandparents or uncles/aunts.

Go to your native place and visit the temples where your family members worshipped the gods/ goddesses. The temple or priest at the temple can tell you.

You can also find out about this from the horoscope or from any pandit.

Some gotras also have specific deities, like the Kashyap gotra often has Lord Vishnu or Goddess Durga as their family deity. Some astrologers also claim to find out the Kuldevta through special rituals.

When are the family deities worshipped?

Some families worship the family deity daily or once a week.

Some people worship them on Amavasya, Purnima or some special dates.

Worshipping the family deities before or after marriage is considered mandatory.

The family deity is worshipped at the time of birth of a child, the naming ceremony or other rituals.

A lot of people also worship their Kuldevi during Navratri.

The family deities are also remembered during festivals like Diwali, Holi and Dussehra.

Even if there is any difficulty, illness or trouble in the family, remembering the family deities is considered to be beneficial.

The Kuldevta are also remembered at the time of starting a new work. Many families perform a special puja or ritual once a year in the temple of their Kul Devta, which is also known as “Kul Puja”. This puja is performed collectively by all members of the family.

In simple terms, the time of worship of the Kul Devi-Devta depends on the family tradition. Like some families worship Kul Devi on the first day of Navratri, while some do so on the last day.

What happens when you worship your Kuldevi or Kuldevta?

It is believed that when you worship the Kuldevi and Kuldevta, you will have no major crisis in the family. Also, happiness and prosperity stay in the family.

