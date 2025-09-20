21 September 2025 Surya Grahan time in India, global visibility and details Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025, will be a partial solar eclipse lasting 4 hours 24 minutes. Find out the date, time in India and global visibility.

The last Surya Grahan of 2025 will take place on September 21. Eclipses have always fascinated people because of their rare and mysterious nature, and each one brings excitement for skywatchers across the world.

This solar eclipse will be a partial Surya Grahan, where the Moon covers only part of the Sun’s surface. The event will last for more than four hours and will be visible in some countries, but not in India. Here’s a detailed guide on Surya Grahan 2025 date, time, visibility, and significance.

21 September 2025 Surya Grahan time in India

Eclipse begins: 10:59 PM IST (21 September)

10:59 PM IST (21 September) Maximum eclipse: 1:11 AM IST (22 September)

1:11 AM IST (22 September) Eclipse ends: 3:23 AM IST (22 September)

3:23 AM IST (22 September) Duration: 4 hours 24 minutes

Since the event will take place late at night, when the Sun is already below the horizon, the solar eclipse will not be visible in India.

Where will the September 21, 2025 Surya Grahan be visible?

The eclipse will be visible from:

New Zealand (up to 72% Sun covered in Dunedin)

Eastern Australia

Antarctica

Parts of South Pacific Ocean

In these regions, skywatchers will witness the Sun appearing like a glowing crescent as the Moon blocks part of it.

Will the September 21 Surya Grahan be visible in India?

No. Due to night-time in India, this eclipse won’t be visible anywhere in the country. People in India can, however, watch the event through live streaming online, provided by various observatories and space agencies.

Partial solar eclipse: What it means

Unlike a total Surya Grahan, where the Moon completely blocks the Sun, this will be a partial solar eclipse. That means only part of the Sun’s disk will be covered, creating a crescent-like glowing effect in the sky. The sky does not go completely dark during this type of eclipse.

The September 21, 2025 Surya Grahan is the last solar eclipse of the year and will be a spectacular sight in countries like New Zealand and Australia. In India, it won’t be visible due to timing, but enthusiasts can enjoy it through online live streams.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)