Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: What pregnant women need to know

Solar eclipses, or Surya Grahan, have always been surrounded by myths and traditions in India. For centuries, many households have followed strict rules during eclipses, especially when it comes to pregnant women. The belief is that exposure to eclipse rays could harm the unborn child, which is why expectant mothers are often told to stay indoors and avoid certain activities.

The final Surya Grahan of 2025 will occur on September 21. But here’s the key fact — this eclipse will not be visible in India, meaning that Sutak Kaal (the inauspicious period before an eclipse) will not apply. Still, people continue to search for precautions, so let’s clear the confusion.

Surya Grahan 2025 date, time and visibility

Date: September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

September 21, 2025 (Sunday) Eclipse begins: 10:59 PM IST (Sept 21)

10:59 PM IST (Sept 21) Maximum eclipse: 1:11 AM IST (Sept 22)

1:11 AM IST (Sept 22) Eclipse ends: 3:23 AM IST (Sept 22)

3:23 AM IST (Sept 22) Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

Partial Solar Eclipse Visibility: Not visible in India (visible in parts of Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific).

Is Sutak Kaal applicable in India this time?

Since the solar eclipse will not be visible in India, there will be no Sutak period here. This means pregnant women, children, and families do not need to follow eclipse restrictions.

However, in regions where the eclipse is visible, traditional customs advise expectant mothers to take precautions. Let’s understand what those typically include.

General Surya Grahan precautions for pregnant women

Even though the September 21 eclipse won’t affect India, here are the precautions that are usually recommended during eclipses:

Avoid stepping outdoors during the eclipse (to prevent exposure to rays).

Do not use sharp objects like scissors, knives, or needles.

Stay away from cooking or eating food prepared during the eclipse.

Keep doors and windows closed to prevent sunlight entering.

Stay calm and avoid arguments or stress.

Do not cut nails or hair during this time.

Rituals and practices followed after an eclipse

For those observing traditions, certain practices are believed to remove negativity:

Taking a bath after the eclipse and changing into clean clothes.

Offering prayers, chanting mantras, or reading sacred texts.

Reciting Vishnu Sahasranama or Aditya Hridaya Stotra is considered auspicious.

The September 21, 2025 Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, so no precautions or Sutak rituals are required here. Pregnant women in India need not worry. Still, those who wish to follow traditional practices for peace of mind can do so.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

