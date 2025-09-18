Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: Zodiac signs that will benefit the most The last Surya Grahan of 2025 falls on September 21 in Virgo. Find out which zodiac signs will see gains in wealth, luck and happiness during this Surya Grahan.

The solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, will be the last eclipse of the year. This eclipse will occur on the Ashwin Amavasya (new moon day) in the Virgo zodiac sign and the Uttara Phalguni constellation. It will begin at 11 pm on September 21, 2025, and will last until 3:23 am.

During the eclipse, the Sun, Moon, and Mercury will all be in Virgo, while Saturn, residing in Pisces, will have full sight on them. Find out which zodiac signs will be affected by this solar eclipse.

Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: Impact on 3 zodiac signs

1. Taurus

The solar eclipse will have a very auspicious effect on your zodiac sign. You will experience many miraculous changes in your life. Unfinished tasks will be completed. Your self-confidence will increase. Luck will favour you in every endeavour. Business will also yield strong profits.

2. Leo

The last solar eclipse of the year will be a great one for those born under this sign. Your income will increase. Whatever you undertake will be successful. You can start new ventures. There are also chances of purchasing gold and silver.

3. Libra

The last solar eclipse of the year will prove to be extremely beneficial for those born under this sign. Any ongoing problems in life will end. There are chances of purchasing new land. Overall, the time seems quite favourable.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

