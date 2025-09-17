Sun moves into Virgo on September 17: How it affects all 12 zodiac signs The Sun enters Virgo on September 17, bringing a shift in energy toward practicality, organisation, and detail-orientated work. Let's find out how this transit will affect all 12 zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces.

The Sun God moved from Leo to Virgo last night at 1:47 a.m. On October 17, he will continue to transit there until 1:45 pm, at which point he will enter Libra. It should be mentioned that the Solar Sankranti is the day that the Sun God moves from one sign of the zodiac to another. Every Sankranti's auspicious time is very important. During this time, bathing in sacred rivers and making donations are valued. It's also important to bath and give in the Godavari River on Virgo Sankranti.

So, let us tell you that the auspicious period of this Virgo Sankranti will last until 8:11 am today. We will now discuss the impact of this transit of the Sun in Virgo on people of different zodiac signs over the next 30 days and what measures you will need to take.

Aries – The Sun is transiting your sixth house. The sixth house of your horoscope is related to friends, enemies, and health. This transit will increase the number of friends in your life, and you will receive their full support in times of need. Enemies will keep their distance. However, during this time, you need to take special care of your health. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results until October 17, feed jaggery to a monkey. Also, donate millet to a temple.

Taurus – The sun is transiting your fifth house. The fifth house of your horoscope is related to children, intelligence, discretion, and romance. This transit of the Sun will bring you educational benefits. You will receive happiness from your children. You will also develop good relationships with your teacher and spouse. So, to take full advantage of all this over the next 30 days, gift something to young children.

Gemini – The sun is transiting your fourth house. The fourth house in your horoscope is related to your mother, land, building, and vehicle. This transit will bring you the benefits of land, a building, and a vehicle through your hard work until October 17th. Your mother's support will also continue. Therefore, to maintain the Sun's auspicious effects, feed someone in need.

Cancer – The Sun is transiting your third house. The third house of your horoscope is related to courage, siblings, and fame. This transit of the Sun may not provide the support you expect from your siblings, and you may hesitate to express yourself openly to others. To ensure your siblings' full support and maintain your freedom of expression, continue to support religious activities until October 17th.

Leo – The Sun is transiting your second house. The second house of your horoscope is related to your wealth and nature. This transit of the sun is unlikely to increase your wealth, but if you work hard, you may reap the rewards. Your nature will change during this time. Therefore, to increase your financial flow, you should donate a coconut to a religious place or temple by October 17th.

Virgo – The Sun is transiting your first house, the ascendant. In a horoscope, the ascendant, the first house, is associated with our body and face. Therefore, the Sun's transit in this house will bring you many benefits. You will gain wealth, your fame and respect will increase, and your relationship with your partner will strengthen. Additionally, your children will receive benefits from the court. To maintain these auspicious results of the Sun, offer your salutations to the Sun every morning after your bath until October 17th.

Libra – The sun is transiting your twelfth house. The twelfth house in your horoscope is associated with marital bliss, but it's also associated with expenses. Therefore, this transit of the Sun will bring you marital bliss, but your expenses will also increase significantly. To avoid the sun's inauspicious effects and ensure auspicious results, keep your windows and doors open until October 17th so that the sun's rays can reach every corner of your home.

Scorpio – The sun is transiting your eleventh house. The eleventh house in your horoscope is associated with income and wish fulfilment. This transit will increase your income through hard work. You will have opportunities for financial gain, and your work will be accomplished. During this time, one of your wishes may be fulfilled. Therefore, to ensure the Sun's auspicious results and avoid inauspicious ones, sleep with five almonds by your pillow at night. The next morning, donate them to a religious place or temple.

Sagittarius – The Sun is transiting your tenth house. The tenth house in your horoscope is related to career, state, and father. This transit of the Sun will certainly bring you success in your career, and your father's work will also be accomplished. During this time, some administrative work will be completed. Therefore, to ensure success in your career and your father's work, from today until October 17th, cover your head whenever you leave the house. You can wear a white cap or turban.

Capricorn – The Sun is transiting your ninth house. The ninth house of your horoscope is related to your destiny. With the Sun transiting this position, you may not find much luck in your endeavours. You need to work hard in your endeavours; only then can you achieve success. Therefore, to ensure success in your endeavours and avoid inauspicious consequences, use brass utensils at home. Also, be careful not to gift or donate any brass items to anyone until October 17th.

Aquarius – The Sun is transiting your eighth house. The eighth house in your horoscope is related to your age. Therefore, this transit of the Sun will improve your health. To ensure your good health and a long life, serve a black cow during the next 30 days. Also, help your elder brother whenever possible.

Pisces – The sun is transiting your seventh house. The seventh house in your horoscope is related to your spouse and marital life. This transit of the Sun will sweeten your marital relationship. Stalled tasks will be successful. So, to maintain a cordial relationship with your spouse and avoid any unfavourable situations, take a portion of your food and feed it to someone in need for the next 30 days.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavad on India TV.)