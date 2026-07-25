Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa set to host Indian Game Show with their LOL family; first promo out | Watch

New Delhi:

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to return with a brand-new entertainment show, Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh: Jahaan Doston Ko Phasayenge Aur Aapko Hasaayenge. On Friday, the makers unveiled the show's first promo, offering a glimpse to the viewers.

However, the makers are yet to reveal the show's premiere date. The Indian Game Show will air on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.

Bharti Singh, Harssh Limbachiyaa set to host Indian Game Show

The promo begins with Bharti and Haarsh recording a vlog, giving fans a peek into their popular LOL family. Sharing the promo video, the makers wrote, "Aa raha hai Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. Jahan woh aapne doston ko phasayenge... aur aapko hasayenge. Jald hi, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par." Take a look below:

Social media users and celebrities have reacted to the show's first promo, expressing their excitement. Samarth Jurel wrote, "Congratulations." Chandan Prabhakar, meanwhile, reacted with smiley emojis. One fan wrote, "So excited to see @tonykakkar with Bharti & Haarsh..This show is going to be super hit take care of yourself tonu I just know you're going to give an amazing performance as always" Another added, "Can't wait to see."

About Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa

Comedian Bharti Singh and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in a traditional wedding ceremony that took place in Goa. They welcomed their first child, a son named Laksh Limbachiyaa, on April 3, 2022. The couple welcomed their second child, another baby boy named Yashveer, on December 19, 2025.

On March 20, 2026, Bharti revealed the face and name of their second baby boy on Instagram. She shared pictures from their family photoshoot and wrote, "Yeh Hai Humara Kaju (Yashveer)." For the adorable photoshoot, the family wore blue coloured outfits. Take a look below:

Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's work front

On the work front, Bharti Singh most recently hosted the reality-comedy series Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment. Whereas Harssh Limbachiyaa has hosted and co-hosted several popular television shows, most notably Khatra Khatra Khatra and The Khatra Show.

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