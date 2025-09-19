Surya Grahan 2025 Sutak period: Know if it is applicable in India on September 21 The last Surya Grahan of 2025 falls on September 21. Will Sutak apply in India? Here’s what to know about its validity, timing, and religious rules.

New Delhi:

The solar eclipse or Surya Grahan will take place on the day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, which is September 21, 2025. This eclipse will be the year's final one. The occurrence of a solar eclipse is deemed highly unlucky by religious beliefs; hence, many activities are forbidden during this period.

During this time, no good deeds are performed, and no god idols are touched. Even the temple's doors close as soon as the solar eclipse's Sutak starts. Find out whether or not the September 21 solar eclipse's Sutak will be seen, and if it is, when it will happen.

Will Sutak apply in India during this Surya Grahan?

From a religious perspective, the Sutak period for the last solar eclipse of the year will not be valid in India because it is not visible here. Sutak is only valid for a solar eclipse that is visible in one's region. According to Hindu tradition, Sutak is considered an inauspicious period before any eclipse. Auspicious activities are prohibited during this time.

Surya Grahan 2025 Timing

The last solar eclipse of the year will begin at 10:59 pm on September 21, 2025, and will last till 3:23 am on September 22.

What not to do during the Sutak period of an eclipse

Eating should be stopped as soon as the Sutak period begins. However, children, the elderly, and the sick are allowed to eat light food or fruits.

The doors of the temple are closed during Sutak.

The idols of the gods are covered, and no puja or aarti is performed.

No auspicious work should be started during this period.

Hair, nails or beard should not be cut.

Sleeping and having marital relations during Sutak is considered prohibited.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

