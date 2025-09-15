Surya Grahan September 2025: When and where is it happening and is Sutak Kaal applicable in India? Surya Grahan 2025, the final solar eclipse of the year, will occur soon. This article answers all important questions: date, timings, visibility map, Sutak rules, and how to observe or follow spiritually if you are not in the visibility zone.

New Delhi:

People have a lot of doubts about the year's last solar eclipse, such as whether or not it will be seen in India, whether or not its Sutak time will be celebrated, when the eclipse will occur, etc. We will provide you with detailed answers to each of these questions here.

The final solar eclipse of the year is about to occur after the final lunar eclipse of the year occurred not long ago. The evening of September 21, 2025, is when this eclipse will occur. During the eclipse time, Pitru Paksha will come to an end and the Navratri celebration will begin. It is now unclear if this eclipse will be visible in India and if its Sutak time will still be in effect. We will clear up any confusion by providing you with all the pertinent information about this solar eclipse.

When is the solar eclipse happening in 2025?

The last solar eclipse of the year will begin at 10:59 pm on September 21 and will end at 3:23 am on September 22. The eclipse will take place on the new moon day of Ashwin Krishna Paksha in Virgo and Uttara Phalguni Nakshatra.

Where will the solar eclipse be visible?

The last solar eclipse of the year will be visible in New Zealand, Fiji, Antarctica and southern Australia.

Will the solar eclipse be visible in India or not?

The last solar eclipse of September 21, 2025, will not be visible in India; hence, its Sutak will also not be valid here.

Will the solar eclipse sutak be observed or not?

The Sutak period of the solar eclipse starts exactly 12 hours before the eclipse. The eclipse of September 21, 2025, is not visible in India, so its Sutak period will not be valid. But in the areas where it will be visible, the Sutak period will be valid.

Where is the solar eclipse happening?

The last solar eclipse will be mainly visible in the Southern Hemisphere, including places like Australia, New Zealand, and parts of Antarctica.

ALSO READ: Surya Grahan on September 21, 2025: Which zodiac signs must stay cautious