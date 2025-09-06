Chandra Grahan on September 7, 2025: Essential rules for pregnant women to stay safe On 7 September 2025, the last lunar eclipse of the year will occur. Pregnant women are advised to follow these important do’s and don’ts during the eclipse.

The second and last lunar eclipse of the year will be from 9:58 pm to 1:26 am on September 7, 2025. However, its sutak will begin at 12:19 p.m. A lunar eclipse is regarded as unlucky from a religious perspective.

According to Vedic astrology, a lunar eclipse is said to activate a lot of negative waves in the universe. For this reason, pregnant women are recommended to take extra care during this time to ensure the safety of both the mother and the unborn child.

Learn what pregnant women should and shouldn't do on September 7th during the lunar eclipse.

What should pregnant women do during a lunar eclipse?

Pregnant women should cover the windows and doors of the house before the eclipse begins.

Pregnant women are advised to meditate and chant mantras during the eclipse. This will also prevent the ill effects of the eclipse.

Be sure to take a bath before and after the lunar eclipse.

Mantras or hymns should be chanted during the eclipse period.

What pregnant women should not do during a lunar eclipse?

Pregnant women should not go out of the house during a lunar eclipse, as it is believed that the harmful rays emitted during this time harm the baby growing in the womb.

Pregnant women should not use sharp or pointed objects like blades, scissors, etc., during a lunar eclipse.

During this time, refrain from wearing any type of metal jewellery, such as bangles, pins, and safety pins.

You should not sleep during a lunar eclipse, although you can rest.

Can pregnant women eat anything during a lunar eclipse?

Generally, eating anything is prohibited during the eclipse, but pregnant women can consume fresh fruits, satvik food and necessary medicines during this time due to health reasons.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

