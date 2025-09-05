Chandra Grahan 2025: What to do and avoid during the lunar eclipse on September 7 The last lunar eclipse of 2025 falls on 7 September. From Sutak rules to dos and don’ts, here’s everything you must keep in mind on this significant day.

New Delhi:

In addition to being an astronomical event, a lunar eclipse is also highly significant from an astrological and religious perspective. On September 7, 2025, the final lunar eclipse of the year will occur.

The Bhadrapada month's full moon falls on this day.

Chandra Grahan 2025 date and time

The lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, is scheduled to begin at 9:57 pm and end at 1:26 am. During the lunar eclipse, everyone should be mindful of certain things; otherwise, the eclipse may negatively impact life. Here's what should and shouldn't be done in such a case on the day of a lunar eclipse.

What not to do on the day of a lunar eclipse

Whenever the Sutak of the lunar eclipse is valid, you should take many precautions. Let us tell you that the first lunar eclipse of the year will be visible in India as well, and its Sutak will also be valid. Therefore, you should not make the following mistakes on this day.

Negative forces are very active on the day of a lunar eclipse, so you should not touch the idols of gods and goddesses, even by mistake, on this day. Along with this, keep the place of worship in the house covered with a red or yellow cloth.

On this day, you should also avoid touching the Tulsi plant and the Peepal or Banyan tree. According to religious beliefs, doing so can cause you to sin.

On the day of the eclipse, do not meet people who talk negatively. You should also avoid going to negative places on this day.

Also, avoid having physical relations on this day. By doing this, you may have to face physical and mental problems.

Avoid talking too much on the day of the eclipse, and do not fight or argue, even by mistake. Doing this can take away the happiness of your family life.

On this day, you should also avoid using sharp objects like knives, needles, scissors, etc.

Cutting nails, hair, etc., on the day of a lunar eclipse is also not considered auspicious.

Pregnant women should avoid going out on this day. Also, pregnant women should not hold sharp objects.

What to do on the day of a lunar eclipse

Donating on the day of a lunar eclipse is considered extremely auspicious. Donating rice, milk, ghee, white clothes, silver, etc., on this day is considered extremely auspicious. Donating these things removes Chandradosha and also gives you the blessings of your ancestors.

Chanting mantras during a lunar eclipse also gives you benefits. Chanting Shiva's mantras, especially the Mahamrityunjaya mantra, is considered extremely auspicious on this day. Along with this, you can also chant the mantra of the moon – 'Om Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandramase Namah'. Chanting the mantras of Ishta Dev on the day of the eclipse also gives you auspicious results.

On this day, you can perform Shradh, Japa, Havan and Tarpan, etc., for your ancestors.

Studying religious books during the eclipse is also considered auspicious.

After the eclipse is over, you should take a bath; this will remove negativity.

After the eclipse, sprinkle Ganga water in the entire house, including the place of worship in the house.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

