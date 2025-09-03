Chandra Grahan Sutak time: September 7, 2025 eclipse rules and remedies On September 7, 2025, India will witness the year’s second lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan. Here are the Sutak timings, do’s and don’ts, and simple remedies to follow.

A lunar eclipse is considered unlucky from an astrological and religious perspective; hence, extra care should be taken during this period. On September 7, 2025, there will be the year's second lunar eclipse.

The unique aspect is that this eclipse will be visible to Indians as well. On September 7, the lunar eclipse will start at 9:58 p.m. and finish at 1:26 a.m. The local eclipse will last for three hours, twenty-eight minutes, and two seconds. This eclipse's sutak will also be taken into consideration because it can be seen in India.

Sutak period of the September 7 lunar eclipse

The Sutak of the lunar eclipse will begin at 12:19 pm on September 7, 2025, and will end at 1:26 am on September 8. For children, old people and sick people, the Sutak will begin at 6:36 pm and end with the eclipse.

What is Sutak and why is it important?

A certain time period before a solar eclipse and a lunar eclipse is known as Sutak. The Sutak of a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse, while the Sutak of a solar eclipse begins 12 hours before. According to Hindu beliefs, the earth's atmosphere becomes polluted during the Sutak period, so it is advisable to take special precautions to stay safe from the inauspicious defects of Sutak.

Things to avoid during the Sutak of lunar eclipse

Do not perform auspicious works like puja, havan, yagya, idol installation, marriage, house-warming, etc.

Food should not be cooked or eaten during the Sutak period.

One should not cut hair, trim nails, shave, or do any other physical purification activities.

Unnecessary travel should be avoided, especially if you are going on a long journey.

One should not start any new business, project or investment.

Tamasic substances like meat, alcohol, garlic and onion should not be consumed.

Pregnant women should not use needles, knives or any sharp objects during this time.

Do’s and remedies during lunar eclipse Sutak

Chant the name of God, like "Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay" or Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.

To avoid bad effects, one must donate to the poor after the eclipse.

After the eclipse is over, take a bath and sprinkle Ganga water in the house.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)