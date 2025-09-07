Advertisement
  Live Chandra Grahan 2025 Live Updates: Today’s Lunar Eclipse time, sutak, and all you need to know

7 September 2025 marks Chandra Grahan. From grahan time today to sutak and its astrological impact, catch all updates in our live coverage.

Representative image of Chandra Grahan showing the transition of the Moon during an eclipse. The 7 September 2025 lunar eclipse timings and updates are being followed live. Image Source : UNSPLASH
Today, 7 September 2025, marks the last Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) of the year. Skywatchers and devotees alike are preparing for this celestial event. The eclipse will be visible in several parts of India, and with it comes the observance of Sutak, a period considered inauspicious in Hindu tradition.

In this live blog, we bring you minute-by-minute updates on Chandra Grahan 2025, including grahan timing today in India, sutak start and end time, spiritual significance, and its impact on zodiac signs. Stay tuned for all details.

Live updates :Chandra Grahan 7 September 2025

  • 12:04 PM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Can we do puja during Chandra Grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: During a lunar eclipse, full-fledged pujas are generally avoided because the period is considered inauspicious and negative energies are believed to be stronger, which is why many temples remain closed. Instead, devotees are encouraged to focus on chanting mantras, meditation, and prayers, often combined with fasting, to seek protection and spiritual purification before and after the eclipse.

     

  • 12:03 PM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Is Chandra Grahan visible everywhere in India?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: The Chandra Grahan will be visible across all of India. Observers in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata can watch the full eclipse, which will last several hours.

     

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What happens to water and food during a grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: According to traditional beliefs, during a lunar eclipse, cooked food and water are thought to become impure, as the radiation from the event is believed to encourage the growth of harmful microorganisms.

     

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What to do after Chandra Grahan ends?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: After the Lunar Eclipse 2025, it is advised to sprinkle Gangajal around the house to purify the surroundings. Idols of deities should not be touched during the eclipse, but once it ends, they are cleansed with Gangajal (or plain water if unavailable) before resuming worship.

     

  • 11:53 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Can we sleep during Chandra Grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: As per astrological and cultural beliefs, sleeping during a lunar eclipse is discouraged, especially for pregnant women, since the period is considered inauspicious and associated with negative energies.

     

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Why do temples close during a grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: During the Lunar Eclipse 2025, temples will remain closed as per tradition. It is believed that eclipses release negative energies, and shutting the temple helps protect both the deities and devotees. This practice also preserves the sanctity and spiritual energy of the space. After the eclipse ends, temples are purified with holy water and special rituals before being reopened to the public.

     

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Can we eat during Chandra Grahan Sutak?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: During the Sutak period of a lunar eclipse, it is customary to avoid eating, cooking, or performing auspicious activities. Many temples also remain closed and open only after purification rituals once the eclipse ends.

     

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Can pregnant women see Chandra Grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: During the Lunar Eclipse 2025, pregnant women are traditionally advised to avoid viewing the eclipse. To protect both their own health and that of the unborn child, it is recommended that they take extra precautions and remain indoors until the eclipse ends.

     

  • 11:42 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What is Sutak in Chandra Grahan?

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: In Hindu tradition, Sutak is a spiritually sensitive period observed before and during an eclipse. It begins several hours before the eclipse and ends only after it is over. Since this phase is considered inauspicious, activities like cooking, eating, and religious rituals are avoided. Instead, devotees engage in prayers, mantra chanting, and reading scriptures to counter negative cosmic influences.

     

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Things to do before the Chandra Grahan Sutak begins

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: Before the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse starts, it is advised to finish cooking and eating, as preparing or consuming food during Sutak is prohibited. Pregnant women, however, may keep light food and water for health reasons. Any religious rituals or prayers should be completed early in the morning. Visiting temples or starting new mantra chanting is also best done before Sutak begins. Clean your home and place of worship, sprinkle Ganga water to purify the surroundings, and add Tulsi leaves to food and drinks prepared earlier to keep them spiritually pure.

     

  • 11:33 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How to capture the Blood Moon: Tips for DSLR and smartphone users

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: Capturing a Blood Moon takes a bit of planning and the right technique. If you’re using a DSLR, attach a telephoto lens (200mm or longer), set up on a tripod, and switch to manual mode. Begin with ISO 400–800, an aperture of f/5.6 or wider, and experiment with shutter speeds between 1/125s and 1 second. Always shoot in RAW and use manual focus for sharper results. For smartphones, stabilize the device, enable timer mode, and avoid digital zoom. Use night or astrophotography mode to bring out details, and adjust exposure manually to prevent overexposure. After shooting, post-processing helps enhance the Moon’s red tones and clarity. Arrive early, check sky conditions, and tweak settings as the eclipse progresses. And even without equipment, simply step outside and enjoy one of nature’s most spectacular sights.

     

  • 11:24 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Why you shouldn’t miss this total lunar eclipse

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: Such long-duration total lunar eclipses are uncommon. Watching the Moon glow a deep red for over an hour is not only a breathtaking natural spectacle but also a reminder of Earth’s special position in the cosmos. For photographers, it presents a perfect chance to capture extraordinary shots, while for students and skywatchers, it’s an ideal opportunity to explore and understand the wonders of celestial science.

     

     

  • 11:16 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Why does Chandra Grahan happen?

    Lunar Eclipse of 2025: A total lunar eclipse happens when Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon, covering the Moon with its shadow. Unlike a solar eclipse that briefly turns day into darkness, a lunar eclipse transforms the Moon into a glowing red orb. This red color appears because sunlight bends through Earth’s atmosphere shorter wavelengths like blue and green scatter away, while the longer red wavelengths reach and reflect off the Moon.For around 82 minutes, the Moon will shine in a striking copper-red hue. make donations on the day of the eclipse.

     

  • 11:15 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Chandra Grahan 2025: Effect on Zodiac signs

    Lunar Eclipse of 2025: The final lunar eclipse of 2025 is considered a rare astronomical event and also carries strong astrological significance. This Chandra Grahan may bring challenges for Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces the water signs most closely linked to the Moon. They could experience stress, confusion, or even health and travel risks. Astrologers advise avoiding major financial or personal decisions during this time. To reduce negative effects, devotees from these signs are encouraged to worship Lord Shiva, chant lunar mantras, and make donations on the day of the eclipse.

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Chandra Grahan Sutak timing

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: Sutak begins several hours before the eclipse and ends only after it concludes. During this time, cooking, eating, and religious rituals are generally avoided, while prayers and chanting are encouraged. For today’s eclipse, Sutak in Delhi and Noida begins at 12:19 PM on September 7 and ends at 1:26 AM after midnight. The timings differ slightly across cities Kolkata (11:34 AM), Patna (11:47 AM), and Varanasi (11:56 AM) are among the earliest starts, while Mumbai (12:36 PM) and Ahmedabad (12:37 PM) begin later. Devotees across India will follow these Sutak timings city-wise to align their routines and spiritual practices with tradition.

     

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Sep 07, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Chandra Grahan 2025 time today

    Lunar Eclipse 2025: The final full lunar eclipse of the year will grace the skies on Sunday, 7 September 2025, and will be visible from most Indian cities as well as large parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and the Americas. This Khagras Chandra Grahan promises to be a mesmerizing celestial sight for millions of skywatchers. In India, the Chandra Grahan 2025 timings are as follows: the penumbral phase begins at 8:59 PM, followed by the partial eclipse at 9:58 PM. The total lunar eclipse will start at 11:01 PM and reach its maximum point at 11:42 PM. The Moon will remain fully eclipsed until 12:22 AM on September 8, after which the partial phase ends at 1:26 AM, and the penumbral shadow fades away by 2:24 AM. Overall, the eclipse will last for 5 hours and 24 minutes, with the total eclipse phase spanning 1 hour and 21 minutes. For viewers in India, the main grahan period to observe will be from 9:58 PM (7 September) to 1:26 AM (8 September).

     

Top News

