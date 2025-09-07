Chandra Grahan 2025 Sutak timings today: Check city-wise start and end time The last Chandra Grahan of 2025 brings Sutak today from noon. Here’s the full city-wise timing list for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Patna and more.

New Delhi:

The last Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) of 2025 will be observed on September 7, and with it begins the Sutak period, which holds special importance in Hindu tradition.

Sutak is considered an inauspicious phase that starts several hours before an eclipse and ends only after the eclipse concludes. During this time, activities like cooking, eating, and performing religious rituals are strictly avoided.

For today's Chandra Grahan, Sutak in Delhi and Noida will start from 12:19 pm on 7 September and end at 1:26 am post-midnight. The timings vary slightly from city to city, with Kolkata, Patna and Varanasi observing the earliest start.

Devotees across India will adjust their daily routines and spiritual practices based on these Sutak timings.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Sutak Timings in Major Cities

New Delhi – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am

Mumbai – 12:36 pm to 1:26 am

Kolkata – 11:34 am to 1:26 am

Noida – 12:19 pm to 1:26 am

Bengaluru – 12:17 pm to 1:26 am

Lucknow – 12:04 pm to 1:26 am

Patna – 11:47 am to 1:26 am

Ahmedabad – 12:37 pm to 1:26 am

Jaipur – 12:25 pm to 1:26 am

Pune – 12:32 pm to 1:26 am

Kanpur – 12:06 pm to 1:26 am

Nagpur – 12:11 pm to 1:26 am

Chennai – 12:07 pm to 1:26 am

Hyderabad – 12:14 pm to 1:26 am

Ghaziabad – 12:18 pm to 1:26 am

Ludhiana – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am

Chandigarh – 12:21 pm to 1:26 am

Jammu & Kashmir – 12:28 pm to 1:26 am

Varanasi – 11:56 am to 1:26 am

Gurugram – 12:20 pm to 1:26 am

Gorakhpur – 11:54 am to 1:26 am

Dehradun – 12:16 pm to 1:26 am

Kota – 12:24 pm to 1:26 am

Bareilly – 12:10 pm to 1:26 am

What Does Sutak Mean?

The term Sutak refers to a spiritually sensitive period observed before eclipses in Hinduism. It is believed that during Sutak, harmful cosmic energies are at play, and therefore auspicious activities are paused. Devotees often engage in prayers, mantra chanting, or reading scriptures during this time until the eclipse is over.