Chandra Grahan 2025 time in India today: Check start and end timings of lunar eclipse Chandra Grahan 2025 will be visible in India tonight. Here’s today’s eclipse start and end time, duration, and details of where to watch it live.

The much-awaited Chandra Grahan 2025 (lunar eclipse) will be visible in India tonight, Sunday, September 7, 2025. People are curious to know the exact grahan timings today in India - when it will begin, when it will end, and how long it will last.

This is the last full lunar eclipse of the year and will be clearly visible in most Indian cities, along with many other parts of the world. If you are planning to witness the eclipse, here are the complete Chandra Grahan timings today along with visibility and live streaming details.

Chandra Grahan 2025 date and time in India

Date: 7 September 2025 (Sunday)

Type of eclipse: Full lunar eclipse (Khagras Chandra Grahan)

Visible in: India and many other countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, and parts of the Americas

Today’s lunar eclipse start and end timings

According to astronomical calculations, here are the exact Chandra Grahan 2025 timings in India today:

Penumbral eclipse begins: 8:59 PM

8:59 PM Partial eclipse begins: 9:58 PM

9:58 PM Total lunar eclipse begins: 11:01 PM

11:01 PM Maximum eclipse: 11:42 PM

11:42 PM Total eclipse ends: 12:22 AM (8 September)

12:22 AM (8 September) Partial eclipse ends: 1:26 AM (8 September)

1:26 AM (8 September) Penumbral eclipse ends: 2:24 AM (8 September)

Total duration of eclipse: 5 hours 24 minutes

Duration of total eclipse: 1 hour 21 minutes

Overall grahan timing today: 9:58 PM (7 Sept) to 1:26 AM (8 Sept)

Duration of Chandra Grahan 2025

The lunar eclipse on 7 September 2025 will last for over five hours in total, with the complete shadow (khagras) phase lasting 1 hour 21 minutes. The penumbral and partial phases together stretch the grahan timing in India from late evening until after midnight.

Where will the lunar eclipse be visible?

The Chandra Grahan 2025 will be visible across most parts of India. Apart from India, people in:

Eastern Africa

Australia (Sydney, Melbourne)

Singapore

Dubai

London

Tokyo

Cape Town

Large parts of Europe

Some regions of North and South America

…will also be able to witness the eclipse, either in full or partial phases.

Chandra Grahan 2025 live streaming

If the skies are cloudy in your area, you can still watch the Chandra Grahan 2025 live online:

TimeandDate.com – Provides live streaming and an interactive city lookup tool to check local timings.

– Provides live streaming and an interactive city lookup tool to check local timings. NASA – Live coverage on their official website and YouTube channel with detailed visuals of the eclipse.

Key highlights of Chandra Grahan 2025

The grahan timing today in India is from 9:58 PM to 1:26 AM.

Maximum eclipse will occur at 11:42 PM.

The total eclipse (khagras) will last 1 hour 21 minutes.

Visible across India and major regions worldwide.

Live streaming available on NASA and TimeandDate.com.

Whether you step outside to watch the sky turn dramatic or follow the live feed online, today’s Chandra Grahan 2025 in India promises to be a celestial spectacle not to be missed.