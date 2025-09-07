Grahanam timings today: Full Chandra Grahan 2025 schedule for Hyderabad Chandra Grahanam 2025 will be visible in Hyderabad today. Here’s the grahanam start and end timings, Sutak period, rituals to follow, and post-eclipse traditions.



Lunar eclipses, or Chandra Grahan, have long been the subject of human fascination, mixing science with innate cultural and spiritual importance. For centuries, humans in India have celebrated them through rituals, prayers, and observations that indicate reverence and also caution.

Hyderabad will see this cosmic sight today, and citizens are ready not just to see the eclipse but also to observe traditional rituals associated with it. With the timings clearly specified, the city is full of anticipation on what the evening will bring and how rituals can be best timed with the cosmic phenomenon.

Chandra Grahan 2025 timings in Hyderabad today

For Hyderabad, the eclipse will start late in the evening and last well into the night. Based on astronomical computation, the eclipse will be observable between 12:14 pm to 1:26 am, with the most powerful phase toward midnight. The entire process will extend over several hours and thus is one of the major celestial events of the year.

The Sutak phase, being an inauspicious time for religious work and initiating new projects, will commence nine hours before the onset of the eclipse. During this time, most families will not cook or eat, instead opting to have meals prepared ahead of time.

What happens during a Chandra Grahan?

A Chandra Grahan occurs when the Earth is between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon's surface. From a scientific perspective, it is a natural occurrence of celestial beings. Spiritually, many consider it a time of purification and introspection.

Rituals and precautions during grahanam

In Hyderabad, as elsewhere in India, temples might shut their doors during the period of Sutak and not open them again until the eclipse has passed with a special purification rite. The devotees are usually told to recite mantras like "Om Namah Shivaya" or the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra during the eclipse.

Pregnant women, under conventional beliefs, are advised to remain indoors, keep away from knives and scissors, and rest until the Grahan is over. Though these are culturally based rather than scientifically, they are still being adhered to in most homes.

What to do after Chandra Grahan 2025 ends

After the eclipse, which lasts till 1:26 am, it is traditional to take a bath, sweep and clean the house, as well as cook fresh food. Charity to the poor and making supplications are also regarded very auspiciously at this time.

For Hyderabadis, the Chandra Grahan of today is not only an astro phenomenon but a recall of the city's mix of science, religion, and tradition. Whether you go out to see the spectacle or remain indoors to observe rituals, the lunar eclipse is a salient celestial event that unites communities in awe and reverence.