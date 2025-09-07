Chandra Grahan 2025 FAQs: From Sutak timings to food rules, all you must know The last lunar eclipse of 2025 is on September 7. From Sutak timings and food rules to zodiac impact and remedies, here’s a complete Chandra Grahan FAQ.

The year 2025 will witness its final Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) on 7 September 2025, making it an important celestial and spiritual event. In India, eclipses aren't considered just plain astronomical phenomena; they hold astrological and cultural significance as well.

From zodiac impacts to food restrictions, many people have questions about what to do (and what not to do) during a lunar eclipse. To better prepare, here are some of the most frequently asked questions regarding Chandra Grahan 2025.

FAQs on Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse)

Chandra Grahan 2025 date and timings in India

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2025 will occur on 7 September 2025. It is expected to begin at 9:57 PM IST and last until the early hours of the next day.

Date: Sunday, 7 September 2025

Sunday, 7 September 2025 Chandra Grahan Start (Sparsh): 9:57 PM

9:57 PM Chandra Grahan Peak (Madhya): 11:41 PM

11:41 PM Chandra Grahan End (Moksha): 1:27 AM (8 September 2025)

Will the Chandra Grahan 2025 be visible in India?

Yes, the September 7 lunar eclipse will be visible in many parts of India, provided the weather is clear.

Which zodiac signs will be affected by Chandra Grahan 2025?

According to astrologers, the eclipse will have a strong impact on Taurus, Gemini, and Leo natives. Each sign may face challenges in career, luck, or relationships.

What should not be done during Chandra Grahan?

Traditionally, people are advised to avoid eating, cooking, starting new ventures, or making important decisions during the eclipse.

Can we eat food during Chandra Grahan?

In Hindu belief, eating during the eclipse is discouraged. Many prepare food beforehand and consume it after the Grahan ends.

Can we eat non-veg food during Chandra Grahan?

Avoiding non-vegetarian food is especially advised, as it is said to absorb stronger negative energies during the eclipse.

When will the Sutak period start for Chandra Grahan 2025?

The Sutak period, considered inauspicious, begins 9 hours before the eclipse. For the September 7 Grahan, it will start from 12:57 PM on September 7 and remain effective until 1:27 AM on September 8.

Can we drink water during Chandra Grahan?

Generally, water is not consumed during an eclipse. However, many households add Tulsi (holy basil) leaves to purify water if needed.

What are the precautions for pregnant women during Chandra Grahan?

Pregnant women are advised to stay indoors, avoid sharp objects, and recite mantras for protection.

Can we perform puja during Chandra Grahan?

Yes, chanting mantras and remembering deities is considered very auspicious. However, most physical rituals are usually performed after the eclipse ends.

What mantras should be chanted during Chandra Grahan?

Commonly recited mantras include:

Om Namah Shivaya

Om Somaya Namah

Mahamrityunjaya Mantra

How long will Chandra Grahan 2025 last?

The lunar eclipse will last for about 3 hours and 25 minutes, from 9:58 PM on 7 September until after midnight.

What should be done after Chandra Grahan ends?

After the Grahan, people usually bathe, clean their homes, prepare fresh food, and perform prayers. Donations and feeding the needy are also common practices.

Why is bathing and donating considered important after Chandra Grahan?

Bathing is believed to wash away negative energies, while donating ensures blessings and helps neutralise the effects of the eclipse.

What are the scientific effects of a lunar eclipse?

Scientifically, a lunar eclipse has no harmful effects. It occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon.

What is the spiritual significance of Chandra Grahan in Hinduism?

Spiritually, eclipses are seen as opportunities for self-reflection, meditation, and detachment from worldly matters.

Can children eat during Chandra Grahan?

Yes, children, the elderly, and the sick are usually exempted from food restrictions.

Is it safe to cook food during Chandra Grahan?

Traditionally, cooking is avoided. Many prepare food before the Sutak period begins.

What remedies are suggested during Chandra Grahan?

Remedies include chanting mantras, offering water to Lord Shiva or Chandra, and donating food or clothes.

Is Chandra Grahan considered auspicious or inauspicious?

In Hindu belief, eclipses are usually inauspicious for worldly activities but highly auspicious for spiritual practices like meditation and mantra chanting.