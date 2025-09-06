Chandra Grahan 2025 time in India tomorrow: September 7 lunar eclipse details and Sutak The last Chandra Grahan of 2025 will fall on 7 September. Check the exact India timings, Sutak kaal, and visibility details for this lunar eclipse.

The Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) on September 7, 2025, will be the last eclipse of the year, and people across India are already curious about its timing and religious significance. This Chandra Grahan 2025 in India will be visible from most parts of the country, and the Sutak period will also be observed as per Hindu traditions.

According to astrologers, the Chandra Grahan 2025 could bring mixed results; favourable for some zodiac signs, while challenging for others. Since this Chandra Grahan falls on Purnima (Full Moon day) and coincides with the beginning of Pitru Paksha, it is considered a rare celestial combination. Interestingly, the Pitru Paksha 2025 will end on 21 September with Mahalaya Amavasya, which also coincides with a Surya Grahan (solar eclipse).

Chandra Grahan 2025 date and timings in India

Date: Sunday, 7 September 2025

Sunday, 7 September 2025 Chandra Grahan Start (Sparsh): 9:57 PM

9:57 PM Chandra Grahan Peak (Madhya): 11:41 PM

11:41 PM Chandra Grahan End (Moksha): 1:27 AM (8 September 2025)

The Sutak kaal for this lunar eclipse will begin 9 hours before the eclipse starts, i.e., from 12:57 PM on September 7 and remain effective until 1:27 AM on September 8. During this time, worship, puja rituals, and temple activities remain restricted. Temples across India will close before the eclipse and reopen on the morning of 8 September 2025.

Chandra Grahan Sutak time 2025 in India

Sutak Start: 12:57 PM (7 September 2025)

12:57 PM (7 September 2025) Sutak End: 1:27 AM (8 September 2025)

As per traditions, people are advised to avoid cooking, eating, and performing puja during the Sutak period. Devotees often engage in mantra chanting, meditation, and charity during this time.

Purnima Shradh and Pitru Paksha during Chandra Grahan 2025

Since 7 September 2025 is also Purnima Shradh, rituals like Tarpan and Pitru pujan should be performed before 12:57 PM, i.e., before the Sutak begins. Religious scholars recommend completing Shradh karma during Kutup Kaal (11:53 AM – 12:44 PM) for maximum benefit.

Where will Chandra Grahan 2025 be visible?

This lunar eclipse 2025 will be visible across India and several other countries, making it a widely observed celestial event. On 21 September 2025, a partial Surya Grahan (solar eclipse) will follow, visible in some regions of India, marking another rare astronomical occurrence within the same month.

Quick info on Chandra Grahan 2025

Chandra Grahan 2025 date in India: 7 September 2025

7 September 2025 Chandra Grahan 2025 time in India: 9:57 PM – 1:27 AM

9:57 PM – 1:27 AM Sutak time of Chandra Grahan 2025: 12:57 PM – 1:27 AM

12:57 PM – 1:27 AM Chandra Grahan kab lagega? 7 September 2025, Sunday night

7 September 2025, Sunday night Chandra Grahan kab tak rahega? Till 1:27 AM on 8 September 2025

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)