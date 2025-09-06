Chandra Grahan 2025 date and Sutak kaal timing for September 7 lunar eclipse The final lunar eclipse of 2025 will be visible in India on 7 September. Here’s the Sutak kaal timing, its significance, and what to do during this period.

The full moon date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada will mark the final lunar eclipse of 2025. Beginning on the evening of September 7 and lasting until 1:26 am, this lunar eclipse will occur. India will also be able to witness this moon eclipse; hence, its Sutak is also applicable there.

In this article, we are going to tell you what the timing of Sutak in India will be and what things you should take care of during this time.

Sutak period of the lunar eclipse

The Sutak period of the lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the lunar eclipse. The Sutak period ends only after the lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse begins at 9:57 PM (September 7)

Lunar eclipse ends at 1:27 PM (September 8)

Beginning of Sutak period – from 12:57 pm

The Sutak will end with the end of the lunar eclipse.

Take these precautions during a lunar eclipse

When the Sutak period of a lunar eclipse starts, you should not touch the idol of the place of worship, even by mistake. The place of worship should be kept covered from the Sutak period of the eclipse till the end of the eclipse. For this, you can use red or yellow cloth. You should also avoid cooking food during the eclipse, and neither should you eat food. You should not have physical relations, even by mistake, during the eclipse, as this can have a bad effect on your health and life. Cutting nails and hair is also not considered right during this time. You should also avoid using scissors, a knife, needle and thread during the eclipse period.

What you should in the sutak during a lunar eclipse

Chanting mantras during an eclipse is considered extremely auspicious. During this time, you can chant the mantras of Lord Shiva or your favourite deity. Donating during an eclipse also gives you auspicious results. By doing this work, the position of the planets in the horoscope also improves, and you also get auspicious results in life.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of anything.)

