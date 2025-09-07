Why this Delhi temple stays open during Chandra Grahan when others shut their doors Delhi’s Kalkaji Mandir stays open during Chandra Grahan, unlike most temples. Here’s why this famous shrine defies the centuries-old practice of closing.

New Delhi:

Most temples across India shut their doors during solar and lunar eclipses, as tradition considers these periods inauspicious for rituals and prayers. The Sutak period, in particular, is believed to carry negative energies, so darshan is usually suspended.

But in the heart of Delhi, the famous Kalkaji Mandir defies this centuries-old practice. Known as one of the city’s most powerful Shakti Peethas, this temple stays open even during eclipses, allowing devotees uninterrupted darshan of Goddess Kali.

Why temples close during eclipses in Hindu tradition

In Hindu tradition, most temples shut their doors during both solar (Surya Grahan) and lunar (Chandra Grahan) eclipses. The Sutak period, starting about nine hours before the eclipse, is considered spiritually impure. As a result, routine worship, rituals, and temple darshan are halted. Many temples even cover idols with tulsi leaves or grass to shield them from the eclipse’s supposed negative energies.

The unique tradition of Kalkaji Mandir during Chandra Grahan

Delhi’s famous Kalkaji Mandir, located opposite Nehru Place in South Delhi, is a notable exception: it remains open throughout the eclipse, allowing devotees continuous worship and darshan.

Darshan timings at Kalkaji Mandir

On normal days, Kalkaji Mandir starts at 4 AM and operates until 11:30 PM with brief afternoon breaks for ritual performances. During eclipses, as opposed to other temples, darshan is conducted as usual with the same timing.

The belief behind the exemption from Sutak rules

As per the head priest of the temple, all nine planets and twelve zodiac signs reside in the shrine as divine entities, symbolically regarded as children of Goddess Kali. Their presence in the sanctum renders the temple invulnerable to eclipses. The devotees are of the view that the power of Goddess Kali prevails over any bad energy related to eclipses.

It demonstrates the cultural richness of ritual practice in Indian society, combining ancient astronomy with religious devotion. Kalkaji Mandir is remarkable not just for its religious importance but also as an indicator of unshakeable devotion, even in circumstances considered spiritually hazardous.