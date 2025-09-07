Chandra Grahan 2025 tonight: What to do and avoid during the 7 September lunar eclipse Chandra Grahan 2025 will be visible tonight, 7 September. Here’s what to do and avoid during the lunar eclipse, from Sutak rules to rituals and post-grahan practices.

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2025 is more than just a celestial event; it’s a spiritual moment steeped in rituals. September 7, 2025, is a time when key traditions and faith practices align with cosmic rhythms. But which actions are taboo, and what helps earn spiritual merit during this period?

For many in India, the Sutak Kaal: a period starting about nine hours prior to the eclipse, marks a spiritual pause. Activities such as religious rites, cooking, and temple visits are traditionally avoided. Yet during this time, certain pious practices like chanting mantras and meditation are believed to multiply one’s spiritual gains.

What not to do during the lunar eclipse

Here are the commonly observed restrictions during Chandra Grahan Sutak Kaal:

Avoid eating or cooking: Food preparation and consumption are discouraged during the Sutak and eclipse, as they are believed to absorb negative energies.

Food preparation and consumption are discouraged during the Sutak and eclipse, as they are believed to absorb negative energies. Avoid religious rituals and temple visits: All from worshipping gods to starting new spiritual activities are suspended within this time frame.

All from worshipping gods to starting new spiritual activities are suspended within this time frame. Pregnant women need to exercise added care: Resting, keeping away from sharp things, and avoiding excessive exertion are recommended during this time.

What to do before, during, and after the eclipse

Though some activities are forbidden, others are considered exceedingly auspicious during Chandra Grahan:

Chant mantras or meditate: The recitation of mantras or silent meditation is thought to be especially productive at the time of the eclipse.

The recitation of mantras or silent meditation is thought to be especially productive at the time of the eclipse. Cleanse and donate after the eclipse: After the eclipse, a ritual bath followed by charity or dāna is recommended to wash away the negative energies and bring in blessings.

Lunar eclipses are moments that put human beliefs and cosmic rhythms into synch. Although tradition advises against routine activities such as cooking and ritual prayer during Sutak, it also prompts us to turn inwards toward introspection and spiritual rebirth. Observing these rituals with mindfulness can help one get the most out of the occurrence.