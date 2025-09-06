Chandra Grahan 2025: Timings and cities in India to view the Blood Moon On September 7, 2025, people in India will witness the year’s final lunar eclipse, a spectacular Blood Moon lasting over 3 hours. Here are the timings and details.

New Delhi:

People will witness the final lunar eclipse of the year on Sunday, September 7. On the day of Bhadrapada Shukla Purnima, there will be a total moon eclipse. The Earth's shadow will entirely obscure the moon during this lunar eclipse.

Only that portion of the moon illuminates during this period when sunlight strikes the Earth's atmosphere and lands on it. This causes the moon to appear crimson, a phenomenon known as a Blood Moon.

The total duration of this total lunar eclipse event can last up to 1 hour, 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

In 2025, India will be able to witness a complete lunar eclipse. On the evening of September 7-8, the lunar eclipse is scheduled to start at 9:58 p.m. New Delhi time and finish at 1:26 a.m. In India, the eclipse will last for three hours, twenty-eight minutes, and two seconds.

Chandra Grahan timings in India (city-wise)

A lunar eclipse will be visible in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

City Start of Totality IST End of Totality IST Moon Altitude Visibility New Delhi 11:00 PM 12:22 AM High Excellent Mumbai 11:00 PM 12:22 AM High Excellent Kolkata 11:00 PM 12:22 AM High Excellent Bengaluru 11:00 PM 12:22 AM High Excellent

Global visibility of September 7 lunar eclipse

On September 7, much of Asia, East Africa, Australia, and Europe will be able to witness this moon eclipse. Also, some of the well-known cities where the entire lunar eclipse will be seen are Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dubai, London, Tokyo, and Cape Town. However, North and South America will not be able to see this lunar eclipse.