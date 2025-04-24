Yoga for cervical pain: 7 yoga poses that can reduce your neck pain There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that can help reduce cervical pain. Neck pain can sometimes be extremely irritating. Here are some yoga poses that can help reduce neck pain.

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

Cat-Cow Pose

Also known as Marjaryasana-Bitilasana, this gentle flow between arching and rounding your spine helps to release tension in the neck, shoulders and upper back. It improves posture and mobility, thereby, helping reduce neck stiffness.

Child’s Pose

Also known as Balasana, this posture allows the neck and spine to gently stretch and decompress. It is beneficial for calming tight muscles in the neck and upper back while helping in overall relaxation.

Thread the Needle Pose

This pose is beneficial for the upper back and shoulders, helping to release built-up tension that often reaches the neck. It also improves spinal flexibility and promotes deep stretching in the neck muscles.

Extended Triangle Pose

Also known as Trikonasana, this standing pose stretches the sides of the neck and shoulders while also improving alignment. Practising it regularly can help correct posture imbalances that can cause neck pain.

Seated Neck Rolls

Though not a full pose, gentle neck rolls can significantly relieve tightness in the cervical spine. They increase the range of motion and reduce stiffness caused by long hours of screen time or poor posture.

Eagle Arms

Also known as Garudasana Arms, this shoulder and upper back stretch releases tight muscles that can lead to neck strain. It helps improve posture and circulation in the upper body.

Fish Pose

Also known as Matsyasana, this pose opens up the chest and throat while gently stretching the front of the neck. It’s especially helpful for reversing “tech neck” caused by prolonged screen use.

