Yoga for back pain: Practising these yoga poses can help reduce pain in the lower back

Yoga asanas are known to be one of the best forms of physical activity. However, yoga doesn’t just mean asanas; there are different parts to it and asanas only comprise one part of it. The other parts of yoga are yama, niyama, pranayama, pratyahara, dharana, dhyana and samadhi. Asanas/ poses are known to be beneficial for your physical as well as mental health.

There are different types of yoga asanas and each of them has its own benefits. There are some yoga asanas that are beneficial for reducing back pain. Here are some yoga poses that can help reduce pain in the lower back.

Balasana

This pose is also known as the Child's Pose. It helps to gently stretch the body and relieve tension in the lower back, hips and thighs. It is a safe and restorative stretch that can help to reduce tension from the spine and muscles and calm the nervous system.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

This pose is also known as the Cat-Cow Pose. It improves flexibility and mobility in the spine, thereby, helping to alleviate stiffness and discomfort in the lower back. This pose also stretches and strengthens the abdominal muscles which are important for supporting the lower back.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose is also known as the Downward Facing Dog. It helps to stretch the entire back body, thereby, lengthening the spice and relieving tension in the lower back. This asana also helps to strengthen the core which helps in supporting the lower back.

Bhujangasana

This pose is also known as the Cobra Pose. It helps to open the chest and stretch the muscles in the lower back. This pose also helps to strengthen the spine and reduce pain that is caused due to sedentary lifestyle or poor posture.

Paschimottanasana

This pose is also known as the Seated Forward Pose. It helps to stretch the hamstrings and lower back, thereby, releasing tension in the spine. When the hamstrings become tight, it can lead to discomfort in the lower back. Hence, this asana helps to stretch the hamstrings and reduce the strain.

